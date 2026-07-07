Snail, Inc.: Snail Games Launches ARK: Genesis Part 1 Ascended, ARK Tides of Fortune, and ARK: Dragontopia DLC; $11 Million from Deferred Revenue Backlog to be Recognized in Q3 2026

CULVER CITY, Calif., July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) ("Snail Games" or the "Company"), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, announced the official launch of ARK: Genesis Part 1 Ascended- ARK Tides of Fortune, and ARK: Dragontopia for ARK: Survival Ascended. In connection with the release of ARK: Genesis Part 1 Ascended, the Company expects to recognize approximately $11 million from its deferred revenue backlog in Q3 2026.

The launch of ARK: Genesis Part 1 Ascended marks the return of one of the franchise's most ambitious DLCs and its iconic ocean biome to the Unreal Engine 5-powered survival experience. Available at no additional cost to ARK: Survival Ascended owners, Genesis Part 1 Ascended expands the game's content offering with new environments, creatures, and survival challenges.

Launching alongside Genesis Part 1 Ascended is Tides of Fortune, a new premium expansion that transforms the simulated ocean of Genesis into a massive, map-wide nautical frontier. Within this new expansion, players can build fleets, engage in naval warfare, and explore the deepest reaches of ARK's oceanic ecosystem.

Additionally, Studio Wildcard shadow-dropped ARK: Dragontopia, an all-new premium expansion pass that introduces survivors to a vast aerial ecosystem where dragons rule the skies. Owners will receive included content updates on July 9 and in October, culminating in December with the release of a boundless skyworld map.

The launch of this trio of content (Genesis Ascended Part 1, Tides of Fortune, and Dragontopia) underscores Snail Games' strategy of leveraging its established content portfolio to drive player engagement and expand the ARK ecosystem. As the Company continues to invest in franchise development, ARK remains a key pillar of Snail Games' growth and portfolio.

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About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include information about possible or assumed future results of Snail Games' business, financial condition, results of operations, liquidity, plans and objectives. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding recognizing approximately $11 million from the Company's deferred revenue backlog in Q3 2026 in connection with the release of ARK: Genesis Part 1 Ascended; the sustainable value of prior ARK content and the franchise's strong long-term player ecosystem; Snail Games' strategy of leveraging its established content portfolio to drive player engagement and expand the ARK ecosystem; ARK remaining a key pillar of Snail Games' growth and portfolio as the Company continues to invest in franchise development; and assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. Further information on risks, uncertainties and other factors that could affect Snail Games' financial results and business include Snail Games' ability to strengthen its gaming portfolio's visibility; Snail Games' ability to expand and grow its franchise and increase its revenue; Snail Games' ability to retain its key employees or maintain its Nasdaq listing; and the risks that are included in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") from time to time, including its annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q filed, or to be filed, with the SEC. You should not rely on these forward-looking statements, as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to Snail Games, and Snail Games does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.



Investor Contact:

John Yi and Steven Shinmachi

Gateway Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

SNAL@gateway-grp.com