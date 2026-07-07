Piramal Pharma Limited: Piramal Pharma's FY2026 Annual Report showcases global scale, innovation-led growth and sustainability milestones

MUMBAI, India, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL) (NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), a leading global pharmaceutical, health and wellness company, released its Annual Report for FY2026, highlighting a year of strengthening its global platform, investing in differentiated capabilities, advancing sustainability, and delivering quality across operations. The report reflects Piramal Pharma's continued commitment to improving patient outcomes through science-led innovation, operational excellence and quality, while building a resilient global platform that serves customers across regulated markets worldwide.

During FY2026, Piramal Pharma reported revenue from operations of ?8,869 crore, supported by a diversified business model with 17 global development and manufacturing facilities, commercial presence across more than 100 countries. Approximately 66% of the Company's revenue was generated from regulated markets, reinforcing its strong global footprint.

Ms. Nandini Piramal, Chairperson of Piramal Pharma Limited, said,"FY2026 was a transitional year, shaped by external disruptions and certain business-specific factors. Despite these challenges, we exited the year on a stronger note across three businesses with improved execution and better visibility of future growth."

Key Highlights from the report:

Piramal Pharma Solutions (CDMO), which contributed 55% of the Company's revenue , continued to strengthen its position as a leading integrated global CDMO, supporting over 500 global customers across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem. During the year, the Company also continued strategic investments, including a commitment of US$90 million expansion in sterile injectables and payload linker capabilities

, continued to strengthen its position as a leading integrated global CDMO, supporting across the pharmaceutical and biotechnology ecosystem. During the year, the Company also continued strategic investments, including a commitment of in sterile injectables and payload linker capabilities Piramal Critical Care (CHG) further strengthened its leadership in US inhaled anesthesia market, retaining its No. 1 position in the US Sevoflurane market. Further, it completed the acquisition of Kenalog, while continuing to serve over 6,000 hospitals, surgical centres and clinics globally

of Kenalog, while continuing to serve Piramal Consumer Healthcare delivered ?1,274 crore in revenue and continued to strengthen its portfolio of over 25 consumer brands . The business launched 31 new products and SKUs during FY2026, while its Power Brands recorded 24% growth , contributing 52% of overall Consumer Healthcare revenue

in revenue and continued to strengthen its portfolio of over . The business launched during FY2026, while its Power Brands recorded , contributing Quality remained a cornerstone of the Company's operations. During FY2026, Piramal Pharma successfully completed 38 regulatory inspections, including three USFDA inspections. We continue to maintain our status of zero Official Action Indicated (OAI) observations across all USFDA inspections , reinforcing the strength of PPL's quality systems and compliance standards

, reinforcing the strength of PPL's quality systems and compliance standards The Company also continued to advance its sustainability agenda, achieving a 22.6% reduction in Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions compared with the FY2022 baseline , following the approval of its science-based decarbonisation roadmap

, following the approval of its science-based decarbonisation roadmap Piramal Pharma continued to strengthen its people first culture, with a global workforce of over 7,285 employees, while maintaining its strong commitment to workplace safety by achieving zero fatalities for the fifth consecutive year

For additional business highlights and key performance metrics, please refer to the accompanying FY2026 infographic.

For more information, please refer to the full report available at https://ppl-da-website-new-afd-endpoint-bgd4d0c9egf9g2eq.a01.azurefd.net/media/documents/Annual-Report-FY-2025-26.pdf

About Piramal Pharma Limited

Piramal Pharma Limited (PPL, NSE: PPLPHARMA) (BSE: 543635), offers a portfolio of differentiated products and services through its 17* global development and manufacturing facilities and a global distribution network in over 100 countries. PPL includes Piramal Pharma Solutions (PPS), an integrated contract development and manufacturing organization; Piramal Critical Care (PCC), a complex hospital generics business; and Piramal Consumer Healthcare business, selling wellness products across consumer healthcare categories. In addition, one of PPL's associate companies, Abbvie Therapeutics India Private Limited, a joint venture between Abbvie and PPL, has emerged as one of the market leaders in the ophthalmology therapy area in the Indian pharma market. Further, PPL has a strategic minority investment in Yapan Bio Private Limited, that operates in the biologics/bio-therapeutics and vaccine segments.

For more information, visit: Piramal Pharma | LinkedIn

* Includes one facility via PPL's minority investment in Yapan Bio.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/piramal-pharmas-fy2026-annual-report-showcases-global-scale-innovation-led-growth-and-sustainability-milestones-302819498.html