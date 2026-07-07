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WKN: A0M0ZR | ISIN: US88076W1036 | Ticker-Symbol: 3T4
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 15:25
32,320 Euro
+1,48 % +0,470
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
TERADATA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TERADATA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,35032,43017:16
32,25032,52017:15
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 15:00 Uhr
116 Leser
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New York Stock Exchange: NYSE Content Update: Teradata AI Report Surveys 1,000 Global Tech + Data Leaders

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on July 7th

  • The Dow will look to extend its rally after closing above 53,000 for the first time ever.
  • Teradata CIO Josh Fecteau will join NYSE Live to discuss the findings of a new report examining the state of enterprise AI adoption.
    • 68% of enterprises remain in Experimenting or Developing stages.
    • Only 7% have reached the final stage where tangible outcomes occur.
  • The MACHINA Summit commenced today, with the RAISE Summit set to kick off from Paris on Wednesday.
    • MACHINA is focusing on physical AI, while the RAISE Summit will explore AI innovation.
    • Event Co-founder Hadrien de Cournon will join NYSE Live to reveal which topics are driving the conversation.
  • Annovis Bio announced that it has reached full enrollment of 850 patients for its Phase 3 trial of Buntanetap for early Alzheimer's Disease.
    • Executives Cheng Fang and Sarah MacCallum will join NYSE Live to discuss the latest developments.

Opening Bell
IBM (NYSE: IBM) celebrates launch of Compact z17 and LinuxONE Systems

Closing Bell
Goldman Sachs Asset Management (NYSE Arca: GSLC, GBND, GIGL) celebrates one-year anniversary of its GBND and GIGL funds and ten-year anniversary of GSLC

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/nyse-content-update-teradata-ai-report-surveys-1-000-global-tech--data-leaders-302819493.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.