Oxford University Press Comes to Simply Piano

Content from OUP's acclaimed piano method is now available to millions of Simply Piano learners worldwide

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Simply, the leading digital platform for creative hobbies, today announced an agreement to bring content from Oxford University Press' (OUP) piano method to Simply Piano. This expands Simply Piano's offering and marks a step forward in its mission to make the pursuit of creative hobbies simple and fun for all.

Simply Piano users around the world will gain access to an expanded library of high-quality, curated sheet music spanning OUP's works including Piano Time and Tunes for Ten Fingers, all within the app's interactive learning environment. The integration expands Simply Piano's sheet music library across genres, complementing its step-by-step courses and real-time feedback tools.

"Access to songs people love is one of the strongest drivers of learning," said Yuval Kaminka, CEO & co-founder of Simply. "Working with OUP allows us to bring our learners and casual players sheet music of the highest editorial standard. It's an important step in building a platform that supports learners at every stage and a proud moment for Simply."

"What stands out in OUP's early piano materials is the pedagogical clarity of the arrangements and pieces," added Danny Fine, Simply Piano's Music Pedagogy Lead. "They introduce new skills in a very structured and approachable way, which makes them especially effective for helping learners build confidence and gradually master core musical skills."

Oxford University Press has long been a leader in classical music publishing, with a catalogue spanning centuries of repertoire and serving musicians from beginners to professionals. Through this collaboration, its music will now reach millions of Simply Piano hobbyists and lifelong learners.

Piano Time is one of OUP's well-established beginner piano methods, widely appreciated for its natural progression and musical, engaging pieces. It helps students build reading, rhythm, coordination, and technique in a way that feels enjoyable rather than mechanical - which is why it has remained a trusted teaching resource for years.

"We are delighted to bring content from OUP's piano method - trusted by teachers for generations - to the Simply Piano community, a platform that shares our commitment to quality and progression for aspiring musicians around the world," added Robin Barry, Director of Music at Oxford University Press.

As interest in creative hobbies grows globally, Simply Piano continues to expand its offering with new content and partnerships. The addition of OUP's repertoire strengthens its library, giving users access to music they can both learn and enjoy. OUP's sheet music will be accessible to Simply Piano users worldwide through the app, available on iOS and Android. The initial rollout includes Piano Time, with additional works added over time across Simply's musical apps.

About Simply Piano:

Simply Piano, developed by Simply, is the world's leading interactive piano learning app, trusted by millions of learners across more than 180 countries. Powered by proprietary AI, a research-backed curriculum, and one of the world's largest interactive music education libraries, the platform delivers personalized feedback and adaptive learning that keeps learners motivated over the long term. Continuous insights from millions of learning sessions enable Simply Piano to refine its teaching experience to fit individual playing levels and styles, helping beginners and more experienced players alike progress from their first notes to advanced repertoire.

About Oxford University Press:

Oxford University Press (OUP) is a department of the University of Oxford. It furthers the University's objective of excellence in research, scholarship, and education by publishing worldwide. OUP is one of the world's largest university presses with a wide global presence.

OUP's music publishing programme has a distinguished history spanning centuries of repertoire, serving performers, educators, and music lovers across the globe.

Media Contacts:

Simply Piano Communications: press@hellosimply.com

Oxford University Press: GroupCommunications@oup.com

SOURCE: Simply

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/oxford-university-press-comes-to-simply-piano-1186004