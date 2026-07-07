meshIQ Announces Strategic Partnership with Dataeko, Expands Presence in India

The partnership combines meshIQ's middleware management and visibility platform with Dataeko's implementation expertise to help enterprises modernize and scale dynamic environments

PLAINVIEW, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / meshIQ , a leader in unified middleware management, visibility, and tracking, today announced a strategic partnership with Dataeko , a Hyderabad-based digital engineering and consulting firm. The collaboration aims to help organizations improve visibility, control, and operational intelligence across complex hybrid and multi-cloud environments, while supporting meshIQ's expansion into the Indian market.

As enterprises work to modernize operations, many struggle to maintain end-to-end visibility across middleware systems. Together, meshIQ's unified management and visibility platform and Dataeko's expert architecture, deployment, and governance help organizations implement, optimize, and scale middleware operations more efficiently. The partnership is bolstered by meshIQ's recent Version 12.1 launch, which introduced agentic AI and petabyte-scale engineering to middleware management.

"Enterprises today are grappling with fragmented tools, disconnected insights, and delayed decision-making across critical systems," said Pavan Chavali, Chief Executive Officer of Dataeko. "Teaming up with meshIQ enables our customers to modernize operations and simplify middleware management."

Key capabilities of the partnership include:

Multi-middleware visibility across Kafka, IBM MQ, ActiveMQ, Azure ESB, and Solace

End-to-end transaction visibility and B2B flow intelligence

Middleware governance, automation, and operational control

Legacy-to-cloud modernization, implementation, and deployment expertise

The alliance also boosts meshIQ's ability to support organizations across India by expanding access to local architecture expertise and implementation capabilities.

"Our collaboration with Dataeko came together organically through a shared commitment to helping enterprises streamline operations," said Navdeep Sidhu, Chief Executive Officer of meshIQ. "Their regional footprint and expertise in enterprise architecture make them an ideal partner as we strengthen our presence in India and equip organizations with greater insight and visibility."

meshIQ and Dataeko's partnership will initially focus on local growth in Hyderabad, with plans to expand offerings throughout India.

For more information, visit dataeko.ai/partners/meshiq

About meshIQ

meshIQ is a global organization headquartered in the United States. Trusted by some of the largest companies in the world across multiple continents, meshIQ provides the management plane for middleware that transforms complex middleware operations through fully automated DevOps. Utilizing a single UI & API for middleware management, development and automation, meshIQ uniquely provides management, visibility and tracking capabilities for middleware technologies across messaging, event streaming, and integration technologies, including IBM MQ, Apache ActiveMQ, Apache Artemis, and Apache Camel, across cloud and on-premises environments.

About Dataeko

Dataeko is a digital engineering and consulting company built for modern enterprises navigating platform complexity based in Hyderabad, Telangana. Dataeko's structured, outcome-driven approach combines consulting discipline, engineering depth, and ecosystem thinking to help enterprises design and operate technology systems they can trust.

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SOURCE: meshIQ

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/meshiq-announces-strategic-partnership-with-dataeko-expands-prese-1186970