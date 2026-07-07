HCSS Announces Planned CEO Succession as Steve McGough Retires After More Than 20 Years of Leadership

Drew Thomas to become new CEO as HCSS enters its next chapter with Nemetschek Build & Construct.

SUGAR LAND, TX / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / HCSS, the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure contractors, today announced a planned leadership transition as Steve McGough retires as Chief Executive Officer after more than 20 years leading the company. Current Chief Financial Officer Drew Thomas will succeed McGough as CEO. McGough will remain actively involved as a member of the Nemetschek Build & Construct Advisory Committee, helping guide the long-term strategy of the combined organization.

The announcement comes as HCSS enters an exciting new chapter following its acquisition by Nemetschek Build & Construct, which closed on July 1. Backed by an expanded global technology portfolio and continued investment in innovation, HCSS will continue building on the customer-first culture and industry leadership established under McGough's tenure.

"Leading HCSS has been the honor of my career, and I am incredibly proud of the customer-first culture and industry-leading solutions we have built together," said Steve McGough. "As we look to the future with Nemetschek, the time is right to introduce the next generation of leadership. Drew is a brilliant business leader who leads with deep curiosity and a relentless focus on what serves our customers best. He has a profound ability to look at complex operational challenges and immediately spot where to focus energy to unlock growth. I have complete confidence in his vision to scale HCSS and help our contractors build even stronger, more profitable businesses."

McGough joined HCSS in 2005 and held other leadership roles before becoming CEO in 2022. Throughout his tenure, he has played a monumental role in cementing HCSS as the gold standard for heavy civil software. He also advocated for the infrastructure sector while serving as the Chairman of the American Road & Transportation Builders Association (ARTBA).

Thomas joined HCSS as Chief Financial Officer in 2022 and has been a key member of the executive leadership team, helping shape the company's strategy and integration with Nemetschek Build & Construct. Before HCSS, he held senior leadership positions focused on scaling high-growth technology companies. He holds degrees from the University of Iowa and Harvard Business School.

"Steve's legacy is foundational to HCSS, and my goal is to build upon that incredible bedrock by giving our customers new reasons to be excited about where we are going," said Drew Thomas, incoming CEO. "This next chapter is going to elevate what HCSS can do for the construction industry. By combining the deep roots of HCSS with the global reach of Nemetschek Build & Construct, we are uniquely positioned to accelerate product innovation in the AI-powered era, where possibilities are limitless."

"Steve McGough's impact on HCSS and the broader construction industry cannot be overstated," said A.J. Rohde, Senior Partner, and George Jaber, Principal, at Thoma Bravo, the PE firm that will retain minority ownership of the company. "We're thrilled to see Drew Thomas lead HCSS into its next chapter. Drew's stellar business leadership combines a passion for customer success with the experience of overseeing market expansion and new growth opportunities. Under his guidance, HCSS and Nemetschek Build & Construct will deliver powerful, long-term value for customers and employees alike."

To learn more about how HCSS continues to innovate, visit hcss.com.

ABOUT HCSS

HCSS is the leading provider of construction management software for heavy civil and infrastructure projects. Since 1986, HCSS has helped contractors work smarter, faster, and safer with innovative software designed hand-in-hand with the people who use it. What began with HeavyBid, the industry standard in estimating, has grown into a powerful, user-friendly platform spanning the entire project lifecycle. The HCSS platform - HeavyBid, HeavyJob, and HCSS Fleet - centralizes data across the office, field, and shop to deliver real-time insights and streamlined workflows so contractors can bid, build, and deliver with confidence. Recognized as both a pioneer and an industry leader, HCSS continues to innovate with customer-centric solutions and award-winning 24/7/365 support.

Contact:

David Redd

david.redd@hcss.com

SOURCE: HCSS

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/hcss-announces-planned-ceo-succession-as-steve-mcgough-retires-af-1187008