AmeriLife's Crump Life Insurance Services Names Mike Bellig Head of Sales

Industry veteran brings deep distribution leadership and commercial track record to strengthen Crump's sales organization

CLEARWATER, FLA. / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Crump Life Insurance Services, an AmeriLife company, and one of the nation's largest wholesale distributors of life insurance and retirement solutions, today announced the appointment of Mike Bellig as Head of Sales. Bellig will report directly to Todd Buchanan, President and CEO of Crump and President of AmeriLife Wealth.

"Mike is well known in this industry for a reason: he builds high-performing sales organizations, drives results, and earns the trust of the people around him," said Buchanan. "That's exactly the profile we want leading Crump's sales organization as we continue to grow, and I'm thrilled to welcome him to the team. I look forward to seeing the impact he'll make for our carrier partners, the agents and advisors we serve, and everyone on the Crump team."

Bellig brings a distinguished record of building and leading high-performing sales organizations across the life insurance and financial services industry. Most recently, he served as National Sales Leader at John Hancock Life Insurance, where he led national strategic planning across all U.S. regions and grew total sales by more than $100 million, delivering 15% year-over-year growth. Prior to John Hancock, he was Owner and Vice President of Sales at Trumark Wholesale Insurance Services, a second-generation brokerage general agency, where he built a wholesaler team from the ground up and consistently ranked in the top 10% of his marketing organization. Earlier in his career, Bellig consulted at PricewaterhouseCoopers, focusing on corporate taxation, executive benefits, and mergers and acquisitions.

Bellig holds a Juris Doctor from Pepperdine University School of Law and the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) designation. He is a member of the American Bar Association and the California Bar, is active in the San Francisco Estate Planning Council and the Society of Financial Services Professionals, and is a past NAILBA Board Member.

"Joining Crump at this moment feels like a genuine opportunity to do something meaningful," said Bellig. "This is an organization with exceptional carrier relationships, a talented and committed team, and the backing of AmeriLife's full platform. My focus will be on building the operating discipline and strategic accountability that help us grow with greater speed and consistency, and on earning the trust of every partner, agent, and advisor who depends on Crump to deliver."

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About Crump Life Insurance Services

Crump Life Insurance Services is a leading third-party distributor and service provider of insurance and retirement products. Crump supports the distribution of traditional and variable life, annuity, long term care, linked benefits, disability, and health products with the industry's premier sales and back-office support and technology services, marketing under the following brands: Truist Life Insurance Services, Tellus, and Hanleigh. Learn more at marketing.crump.com.

About AmeriLife

AmeriLife's strength lies in its mission: to provide insurance and retirement solutions that help people live longer, healthier lives. AmeriLife develops, markets, and distributes life and health insurance, annuities, and retirement planning solutions to enhance the lives of pre-retirees and retirees across the United States. For more than 50 years, AmeriLife has partnered with top insurance carriers to provide value and quality to customers through a national distribution network of more than 325,000 agents, financial professionals, and more than 160 marketing organizations and insurance agencies. For more information, visit AmeriLife.com and follow AmeriLife on LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Media

Jeff Maldonado

AmeriLife

media@amerilife.com

Partnership Inquiries

Chris Houlihan

Crump Life Insurance Services

Chris.Houlihan@crump.com

Michael Tobitsch

AmeriLife

corporatedevelopment@amerilife.com

SOURCE: Crump Life Insurance

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/amerilifes-crump-life-insurance-services-names-mike-bellig-head-1187056