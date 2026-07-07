Fintech Sandbox Announces Ninth Annual Boston Fintech Week, Convening Leaders to Explore the Future of Intelligent Finance

Leading Fintech Event Returns September 22-25, Headlined by the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum at Boston's Federal Reserve Plaza

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Fintech Sandbox , the nonprofit providing early-stage fintech startups with free access to critical datasets and infrastructure, today announced details for Boston Fintech Week 2026 . The ninth edition of the event will take place September 22-25 and focus on the theme "Fintech That Thinks."

Organized by Fintech Sandbox, Boston Fintech Week will once again be anchored by the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum, the event's flagship two-day conference, which will return to the Federal Reserve Plaza on September 22-23.

As artificial intelligence becomes embedded across financial services, the conversation is shifting from whether organizations should adopt AI to how they can apply it responsibly and effectively at scale. Under this year's theme, "Fintech That Thinks," Boston Fintech Week will examine the technologies, data, governance expectations, and practical applications defining what "intelligent finance" means for the next phase of financial technology.

"AI is changing every aspect of financial services - from how institutions use data to how decisions are made and products are delivered," said Lucas Timberlake, Executive Director of Fintech Sandbox. "By connecting founders with established financial institutions, investors, regulators, researchers, and technology partners, Boston Fintech Week creates an opportunity for thoughtful conversations around AI's role in improving financial services and the challenges that will come with its adoption, led by the very people building that future."

Boston Fintech Week began as a grassroots gathering in 2017 and has since become a must-attend event fostering collaboration, community-building and an inclusive platform for dialogue around the present and future of financial services. Last year's event welcomed more than 2,500 attendees representing over 23 countries and featured over 120 speakers across 37 sessions.

The agenda and speakers for the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum and Boston Fintech Week, including this year's keynote speaker, can be found on BostonFintechWeek.org/Agenda as they are confirmed and announced.

Tickets for the Fintech Sandbox Innovation Forum are on sale now through this link: https://luma.com/fintechthatthinks . For additional information, please visit https://bostonfintechweek.org .

Boston Fintech Week 2026 would not be possible without the support of our incredible sponsors, including Fidelity Investments, F-Prime Capital, KKR, MassMutual, EY, and Goodwin Procter LLP.

About Fintech Sandbox

Fintech Sandbox is a nonprofit that provides early-stage fintech entrepreneurs around the world with free access to critical datasets, APIs and infrastructure through its Data Access Residency. In return, participating startups collaborate with current and past residents, sharing insights that strengthen the broader ecosystem. More than 450 startups have participated to date, with no fees and no equity taken. Fintech Sandbox also operates Boston Fintech Week, a global gathering of innovators, investors, and industry leaders. For more information, please visit https://fintechsandbox.org and https://www.linkedin.com/company/fintech-sandbox .

Contact Info:

Caliber Corporate Advisers

fintechsandbox@calibercorporateadvisers.com

SOURCE: Fintech Sandbox

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/fintech-sandbox-announces-ninth-annual-boston-fintech-week-convening-1187176