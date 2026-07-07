American College of Education and Crayons to Classrooms Award Full Master's Degree Scholarship to Ohio Teacher

Dayton Public Schools' third-grade teacher Amber Bell will start her master's degree in August 2026

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / American College of Education (ACE) partnered with Crayons to Classrooms and awarded a full master's degree scholarship to Amber Bell, a third-grade teacher at the International School at Residence Park. The school is part of the Dayton Public Schools district, who also partners with ACE.

TJ Davis, partner engagement administrator at ACE, joined members of the Crayons to Classrooms team at their store and presented Bell with a ceremonial check representing the scholarship. Bell plans to start the M.Ed. in Elementary Education program at ACE in August 2026.

"We're thrilled to congratulate Amber and extend this incredible opportunity to her," Crayons to Classrooms Executive Director Amy Kopp said. "This scholarship represents the dedication she brings to the classroom each day, and we're grateful to ACE for investing in her and many other teachers' professional growth."

ACE partners with nonprofit organizations nationwide with the mission to extend accessible learning opportunities to teachers. The college also joins forces with school districts, crafting customized education and staff development solutions that can improve teacher retention and recruitment efforts.

"It's our pleasure to present this scholarship to Amber," ACE Chief Growth Officer Monica Carson added. "Affordable education for teachers is why ACE exists. Collaborating with Crayons to Classrooms to increase higher education accessibility demonstrates our shared mission of serving those who serve."

Learn more about partnership opportunities at ACE: ace.edu/partnerships.

About American College of Education

American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, fully online private college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 60 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is committed to social responsibility as an Impact Institution, where operations are guided by purpose and designed to create real-world impact.

About Crayons to Classrooms

Crayons to Classrooms is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Teacher Resource Center for teachers from under-resourced preK-12 schools that serve at-risk students in Ohio's Miami Valley. In partnership with local businesses, individual donors, and community volunteers, Crayons to Classrooms seeks to close the opportunity gap by securing and distributing school supplies at no cost to teachers of students in need. The organization serves over 4,000 teachers at 150 schools and childcare centers where 60% or more of their students participate in the National School Lunch Program. Since their opening in 2009, Crayons to Classrooms has distributed over $44 million in school supplies to teachers of students in need. The Teacher Resource Center is located at 1750 Woodman Drive in Dayton. Learn more about Crayons to Classrooms' mission and how to get involved by visiting www.crayonstoclassrooms.org .

Media Contact

Darci Hansell, VP Integrated Marketing

800-280-0307

press@ace.edu

SOURCE: American College of Education

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/american-college-of-education-and-crayons-to-classrooms-award-full-masters-degree-scholar-1185962