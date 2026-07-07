The Netherlands has published the results of the 2025 round of its SDE++ (Stimulering Duurzame Energieproductie) program for renewable energy projects, a government subsidy offering multi-year financial support for companies delivering large-scale projects. In a letter addressed to Dutch parliament, the country's Minister of Climate Policy and Green Growth, Stientje van Veldhoven, confirmed the approval of 283 projects in total, covering almost all of the €8 million ($9.1 million) budget. She added that €0.7 billion in applications are still being processed, meaning the total budget will likely ...

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