Onebrief announced today that AtomEngine, its advanced wargaming and simulation platform, has officially achieved Department of War (DoW) Impact Level 5 (IL5), Impact Level 6 (IL6), and Top Secret authorizations. This authorization marks full feature parity across all three major DoW operational networks and was made possible through Onebrief's preferred deployment partner, Second Front, and its Game Warden platform.

Combatant Commands, Service Components, and other DoW organizations can now leverage AtomEngine seamlessly across IL5, IL6, and Top Secret. For the first time, operators and decision-makers have access to real-time, distributed multiplayer and limitless cloud-scale wargaming, regardless of the classification level required for the mission.

Historically, defense organizations faced fractured workflows, relying on siloed tooling across different security domains. Now, AtomEngine eliminates these technical barriers. With no deployment limitations across IL5, IL6, and Top Secret, users can participate in a single exercise regardless of their physical location. By integrating wargaming and COA analysis into daily desk-side workflows, teams can get more reps and sets for better plans, completely eliminating the need to travel to a single location for weeks at a time.

"Achieving IL5, IL6, and Top Secret authorization ensures that joint forces no longer have to compromise on capability when moving between security classification levels," said Cory Ondrejka, CTO at Onebrief. "Operating across unclassified networks and the most secure enclaves, AtomEngine delivers a unified environment to model complex, multi-domain environments at planet scale. Commanders can seamlessly inject their own high-side data, ensuring maximum accuracy for their final plans."

AtomEngine allows operators, analysts, and decision-makers to simulate all five domains at planet scale within a single, unified platform. Through Smart Aggregation, the platform scales to millions of entities using the power of the cloud, allowing users to model both macro-level theater strategies and micro-level tactical maneuvers.

Key capabilities now fully available across all networks include:

Unified Movement, Maneuver, Fires, and Effects: Run end-to-end operations in a single sandbox, enabling the synchronized employment of joint and combined arms.

Run end-to-end operations in a single sandbox, enabling the synchronized employment of joint and combined arms. All Echelons, All Mission Types: Support strategic planning, operational campaign design, and tactical-level engagements in one continuous environment.

Support strategic planning, operational campaign design, and tactical-level engagements in one continuous environment. Planet-Scale Fidelity and Multi-Theater Operations: Manage scenarios from space down to street level in a single experience, executing simultaneous operations across multiple Areas of Operation or Joint Theaters to enable coalition, interagency, and whole-of-government planning.

Manage scenarios from space down to street level in a single experience, executing simultaneous operations across multiple Areas of Operation or Joint Theaters to enable coalition, interagency, and whole-of-government planning. Advanced Sustainment and Logistics Modeling: Simulate contested logistics, supply line survivability, mobility corridors, distribution networks, attrition rates, and Multi-Domain Operations sustainment concepts.

Simulate contested logistics, supply line survivability, mobility corridors, distribution networks, attrition rates, and Multi-Domain Operations sustainment concepts. Five-Domain Simulation: Model and execute integrated effects across Air, Land, and Sea, while expanding Space and Cyber capabilities are planned for the future. All domains deliver realistic physics, behaviors, and doctrine-based actions.

AtomEngine's full-suite capability is available today for all DoW customers seeking to accelerate their planning cycles, reduce tooling footprint, and field cutting-edge wargaming capabilities.

About Onebrief

Onebrief is an AI-powered platform that enables commands to optimize workflows and transform operations, and was recently named one of FastCompany's Most Innovative Companies for 2026. Designed for the military, this foundational system enables the military to generate superhuman outputs: brilliant decisions, split-second coordination, and distributed collaboration. Learn more at onebrief.com.

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Contacts:

Media contact: media@onebrief.com 301-221-4135