Fanatec, a brand of CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) and global leader in sim racing hardware, today announced a new licensing partnership with Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. to develop officially licensed sim racing steering wheels inspired by the brand's performance driving heritage.

The collaboration joins Nissan's globally recognized automotive brand and passionate enthusiast community with Fanatec's premium sim racing hardware platform, expanding Fanatec's portfolio of officially licensed products and creating a new way for drivers, gamers, and motorsport fans to experience Nissan performance from home.

Designed for driving simulation enthusiasts, the upcoming products are being developed to deliver an authentic experience, with a strong focus on craftsmanship, ergonomic precision, and visual authenticity, that reflects the excitement and character of Nissan's performance legacy. Additional details regarding product specifications, availability, and launch timing will be announced later this year.

"We are thrilled to welcome Fanatec on board and are excited to collaborate with them on this new, exciting, licensed category extension for Nissan. We have long-standing gaming partners that we support and an avid global fan base of keen sim racers, so we are sure this licensed product will be a welcome addition!" said Yukika Sato, Senior Manager at Nissan.

The steering wheel is being developed with a strong focus on craftsmanship, ergonomic precision, and visual authenticity to ensure sim racers feel fully connected to the road and immersed in the experience.

"We are excited to partner with Nissan on officially licensed products," Thi La, Chief Executive Officer of CORSAIR. "Nissan has a passionate global fan base and a strong connection to driving enthusiasts, making this a natural fit for Fanatec and the sim racing community. This partnership further strengthens Fanatec's position as a premium platform for authentic, performance-driven simulation hardware."

About Nissan Motor Corporation

For more information about Nissan's products, services and commitment to sustainable mobility, visit nissan-global.com. You can also follow us on Facebook, Instagram, X and LinkedIn and see all our latest videos on YouTube.

About Fanatec

Fanatec is a global leader in sim racing hardware, shaped by over 25 years of innovation and collaboration with automotive and motorsport brands. Fanatec develops high-performance sim racing products for PC and consoles, including steering wheels, direct drive bases, pedals, and cockpits. Fanatec products are designed in Germany, trusted by sim racing enthusiasts and motorsport professionals worldwide. As of 2024, Fanatec is part of the CORSAIR family of brands.

About CORSAIR

CORSAIR (Nasdaq: CRSR) is a leading global developer and manufacturer of high-performance gear and technology for gamers, content creators, and PC enthusiasts. From award-winning PC components and peripherals to premium streaming equipment, smart ambient lighting, and esports coaching services, CORSAIR delivers a full ecosystem of products that work together to enable everyone, from casual gamers to committed professionals, to perform at their very best.

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