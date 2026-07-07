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PR Newswire
07.07.2026 15:06 Uhr
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PartnerOne Appoints John Pirc (JP) to Chief Product & Technology Officer for its Cybersecurity Portfolio

To lead the next phase of innovation, PartnerOne today announced the appointment of John Pirc (JP) as Chief Product & Technology Officer (CPTO) for its cybersecurity portfolio. In this role, Pirc will oversee product strategy, technology innovation, and AI initiatives across PartnerOne's cybersecurity companies, helping accelerate innovation while driving greater collaboration and alignment across the portfolio.

A respected cybersecurity executive and technology leader, Pirc brings decades of experience building enterprise security platforms, leading global engineering organizations, and helping customers defend against increasingly sophisticated cyber threats.

"Artificial intelligence is transforming both the threat landscape and the way organizations defend themselves," said John Pirc (JP), Chief Product & Technology Officer, PartnerOne Cybersecurity. "Our opportunity is to combine world-class products with intelligent automation and AI-driven insights to help customers detect threats sooner, respond faster, and build greater cyber resilience. I'm excited to work alongside our exceptional teams to accelerate innovation across the PartnerOne cybersecurity portfolio."

"The cybersecurity industry is entering a new era where AI is changing every aspect of cyber defense," said Steve Tcherchian, CEO of NetWitness. "JP brings the rare combination of deep technical expertise, product leadership, and strategic vision needed to help shape what's next. Together, we'll accelerate AI-driven detection, intelligent automation, and advanced threat intelligence that enable security teams to respond faster and with greater confidence."

"Cybersecurity has become one of PartnerOne's fastest-growing strategic investments," said Suzanne Fortman, PartnerOne Vice President. "As AI transforms both how attacks are executed and how organizations defend themselves, we're investing in leadership that can unify product strategy, accelerate innovation, and create greater value across our cybersecurity portfolio. Pirc's appointment reflects our long-term commitment to building an AI-powered cybersecurity platform that helps customers stay ahead of an increasingly complex threat landscape."

Pirc will partner closely with the leadership teams across PartnerOne's cybersecurity companies to accelerate product innovation, strengthen platform capabilities, and identify opportunities to leverage shared AI technologies, threat intelligence, and engineering best practices while preserving each company's unique strengths and customer focus.

This appointment underscores PartnerOne's long-term strategy of investing in exceptional leadership, AI innovation, and market-leading cybersecurity solutions that help organizations anticipate, withstand, recover from, and adapt to today's rapidly evolving cyber threats.

About PartnerOne

PartnerOne is one of the fastest growing enterprise software groups in the world, with a proven track record of acquiring and growing enterprise software companies. Over 2000 enterprises and government organizations rely on PartnerOne software, including 80% of the largest companies in the world. With an "Acquire. Invest. Grow." philosophy, PartnerOne provides a "forever-home" for acquired businesses and helps them thrive with shared resources and sustained investment. For more information, visit www.partnerone.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/partnerone-appoints-john-pirc-jp-to-chief-product--technology-officer-for-its-cybersecurity-portfolio-302818526.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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