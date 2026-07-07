EQS-News: tZERO / Key word(s): Financial

tZERO and North Capital Announce First Order Routed Through Agora Network



07.07.2026 / 15:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Milestone Marks the Transition From Vision to Live Connectivity as the First Cross-network Order is Routed via the Industry's First Network Connecting Alternative Trading Systems for Tokenized and Private Securities NEW YORK, NY - July 7, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - tZERO Group, Inc. , a leader in blockchain-based financial infrastructure, and North Capital Investment Technology, Inc. , a financial technology company providing technology solutions to private securities issuers, intermediaries and investors, today announced the successful routing of the first order via the Agora Network. This marks the launch of live operations for the industry's first network designed to connect alternative trading systems (ATSs) for tokenized and private securities. The milestone represents the first realization of the vision outlined when the companies announced their strategic partnership in January 2026 to create shared infrastructure enabling qualified participants to identify trading interest and route orders across connected venues while preserving the independence, compliance frameworks, and operational controls of each participating ATS. Agora was created to address one of the most persistent challenges in private and tokenized markets: fragmentation. Historically, issuers, investors, and intermediaries have operated within isolated marketplaces, limiting access, visibility, and potential liquidity. Through a common discovery and routing framework, Agora enables ATS participants and their broker-dealer and institutional customers to connect to multiple ATS venues without requiring bespoke integrations with each platform. "This first order routed demonstrates that the future of tokenized securities will be built on connectivity, not isolation and fragmentation," said Alan Konevsky, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of tZERO. "Capital markets work best when participants can access opportunities across a broad ecosystem rather than through disconnected pools of liquidity. Agora is designed to preserve the strengths and independence of individual platforms while creating the infrastructure that allows them to participate in a larger network. Today's milestone is an important step toward a more connected market structure for tokenized and private securities as we work towards a natively technologically connected ecosystem." "The successful completion of the first order routed via Agora validates the technology and market model behind the network," said Jim Dowd, Chief Executive Officer of North Capital. "Our objective has been to create common infrastructure to enable greater connectivity to potential liquidity and transparency, while allowing ATSs and issuers to maintain control of their businesses. This milestone demonstrates that this vision is now operational." The initial phase of the Agora Network enables order-routing and discovery between tZERO's ATS and North Capital's PPEX ATS, allowing eligible and approved customers of each firm, through their existing broker-dealer and ATS relationships, to identify potential trading interest and route orders through the shared framework without directly accessing the other firm's ATS. Future phases are expected to expand the network to additional ATSs, broker-dealers, liquidity providers, and other market participants, further extending access across the tokenized securities ecosystem. The launch of live order routing powered by Agora advances both companies' broader objective of supporting a more interoperable market structure for tokenized securities and private assets, where trading interest can be discovered and orders routed across connected venues rather than remaining siloed within individual marketplaces. MEDIA CONTACTS tZERO

Julie Ros, SVP, Head of Marketing & Communications

jros@tzero.com North Capital

James P. Dowd, CEO

jdowd@northcapital.com About tZERO Group, Inc. tZERO Group, Inc. (tZERO) and its broker-dealer subsidiaries provide an innovative liquidity platform for private companies and assets. We offer institutional-grade solutions for issuers looking to digitize their capital table through blockchain technology, and make such equity available for trading on an alternative trading system. tZERO, through its broker-dealer subsidiaries, democratizes access to private assets by providing a simple, automated, and efficient trading venue to broker-dealers, institutions, and investors. All technology services are offered through tZERO Technologies, LLC. For more information, please visit our website . About tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC tZERO Digital Asset Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the broker-dealer custodian of all digital asset securities offered on tZERO's online brokerage platform. Digital asset securities may not be "securities" as defined under the Securities Investor Protection Act (SIPA)-and in particular, digital asset securities that are "investment contracts" under the Howey test but are not registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission are excluded from SIPA's definition of "securities"-and thus the protections afforded to securities customers under SIPA may not apply. More information about tZERO Digital Asset Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Securities, LLC tZERO Securities, LLC is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . It is the operator of the tZERO Securities ATS. More information about tZERO Securities may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . About tZERO Transfer Services, LLC tZERO Transfer Services, LLC is a transfer agent registered with the SEC. More information about tZERO Transfer Services may be found on the SEC's Edgar: https://www.sec.gov/search-filings . About tZERO Capital Partners, LLC tZERO Capital Partners, LLC is an Exempt Reporting Advisor. More information about tZERO Capital Partners may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck . Investor Notice Private securities and digital asset securities, as well as any particular investment, may not be suitable or appropriate for everyone. Investors should note that investing or trading in securities could involve substantial risks, including no guarantee of returns, costs associated with selling and purchasing, and no assurance of liquidity which could impact their price and investors' ability to sell, and possible loss of principal invested. There is always the potential of losing money when you invest in securities. There are also unique risks specific to digital asset securities, including, without limitation, fraud, manipulation, theft, and loss. No Offer, Solicitation, Investment Advice or Recommendations This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation for any security, nor does it constitute an offer to provide investment advisory or other services by tZERO or North Capital or any of their respective affiliates, subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees. No reference to any specific security constitutes a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold that security or any other security. Nothing in this release shall be considered a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any security, future, option or other financial instrument or to offer or provide any investment advice or service to any person in any jurisdiction. Nothing contained in this release constitutes investment advice or offers any opinion with respect to the suitability of any security, and the views expressed in this release should not be taken as advice to buy, sell or hold any security. In preparing the information contained in this release, we have not taken into account the investment needs, objectives, and financial circumstances of any particular investor. This information has no regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation, and particular needs of any specific recipient of this information and investments discussed may not be suitable for all investors. Any views expressed in this release by us were prepared based upon the information available to us at the time such views were written. Changed or additional information could cause such views to change. All information is subject to possible corrections. Information may quickly become unreliable for various reasons, including changes in market conditions or economic circumstances. Forward-Looking Statements by tZERO This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, tZERO, its subsidiaries, or its representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of tZERO and its subsidiaries to change the direction; tZERO's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or their respective representatives, may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. tZERO, its subsidiaries, and its representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by tZERO, its subsidiaries or its representatives might not occur. About North Capital North Capital through its technology and services provided by its registered subsidiaries is transforming infrastructure for issuers, professional intermediaries, and investors in the $3 trillion exempt securities market, driving the evolution of capital raising, clearing, custody and secondary trading for exempt securities including tokenized securities that utilize smart contracts deployed on decentralized blockchain systems. About North Capital Private Securities Corporation North Capital Private Securities Corporation (NCPS) is a broker-dealer registered with the SEC and a member of FINRA and SIPC . NCPS is an agency broker and a clearing and carrying firm, and operates the PPEX Alternative Trading System ( PPEX ATS ), a SEC-registered ATS for secondary trading of private and other exempt securities and registered unlisted securities, including digital asset securities. More information about NCPS may be found on FINRA's BrokerCheck and on North Capital's website www.northcapital.com. Forward-Looking Statements by North Capital This release contains forward-looking statements. In addition, from time to time, North Capital, its affiliates, subsidiaries, or representatives may make forward-looking statements orally or in writing. These forward-looking statements are based on expectations and projections about future events, which is derived from currently available information. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance, including financial performance and projections; growth in revenue and earnings; and business prospects and opportunities. You can identify forward-looking statements by those that are not historical in nature, particularly those that use terminology such as "may," "should," "expects," "anticipates," "contemplates," "estimates," "believes," "plans," "projected," "predicts," "potential," or "hopes" or the negative of these or similar terms. In evaluating these forward-looking statements, you should consider various factors, including, without limitation: the ability of North Capital and its subsidiaries to change the direction; North Capital's ability to keep pace with new technology and changing market needs; performance of individual transactions; regulatory developments and matters; and competition. These and other factors may cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. Forward-looking statements are only predictions. The forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time may not occur, and actual events and results may differ materially and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. North Capital, its affiliates, subsidiaries, and representatives are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of uncertainties and assumptions, the forward-looking events discussed in this release and other statements made from time to time by North Capital, its affiliates, subsidiaries or representatives might not occur.

News Source: tZERO





07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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