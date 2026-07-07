Inter-American Development Bank: United Kingdom to Acquire All Remaining Non-Regional Shares of IDB Invest's Capital Increase

WASHINGTON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Kingdom is moving to acquire all remaining non-regional unsubscribed shares in IDB Invest's capital increase, paving the way for the institution to complete the process, expand its role as the premier development partner for the private sector in Latin America and the Caribbean, and fully implement its Originate-to-share business model.

"This commitment from the United Kingdom will help the IDB Group to amplify its support for private-sector-led development in Latin America and the Caribbean, delivering more scale and impact for the betterment of the people in the region," said IDB Group President Ilan Goldfajn.

"The United Kingdom's decision to expand its participation in IDB Invest underscores its confidence in our mission and strategic direction," said James Scriven, Chief Executive Officer of IDB Invest. "Completing our capital increase strengthens our ability to mobilize private capital at scale and deepen our development impact by supporting more sustainable private sector projects across the region."

Jenny Chapman, the UK's Minister of State for International Development and Africa, said: "Governments cannot work alone in the pursuit of economic, social and environmental development. Our modern approach to development recognizes that, and boosting our investment in IDB Invest should unlock much larger flows of private finance. If we want to see Latin America and the Caribbean grow at pace, we're going to need to see more of these kinds of investment pouring in at speed and at volume. That's not just good for investors, but good for jobs and growth in the region and creating economic opportunities here in the UK too."

The acquisition of the additional shares will result in an eight-fold increase in the United Kingdom's shareholding in IDB Invest. The United Kingdom has long been a valued partner of IDB Invest, and the institution appreciates its continued engagement in support of its strategic direction, governance, and development efforts. The United Kingdom's decision to take on a larger shareholding reflects confidence in IDB Invest's mandate and in its ongoing efforts to enhance development impact, mobilize resources, and improve coordination across the multilateral development system.

The UK's support reflects the strong shareholder backing that helped underpin Standard & Poor's recent decision to upgrade IDB Invest's credit rating to 'AAA', the highest possible, from 'AA+'. That upgrade is a testament to the institution's robust governance and the success of its business model, which has expanded its ability to mobilize private capital for development across the region.

About IDB Invest

IDB Invest, a member of the IDB Group, is a multilateral development bank committed to promoting the economic development of its member countries in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector. IDB Invest finances sustainable companies and projects to achieve financial results and maximize economic, social, and environmental development in the region. With a portfolio of $22 billion in assets under management and more than 440 clients in 25 countries, IDB Invest provides innovative financial solutions and advisory services that meet the needs of its clients in a variety of industries. Visit our website: www.idbinvest.org/en.

Maria Soledad Planes

mplanes@iadb.org