Open Point acquires Converlens to expand engagement intelligence capabilities

Acquisition adds AI-powered analytics capabilities to the Open Point platform

Combined offering connects community engagement, stakeholder relationship management and data analytics

Creates a stronger end-to-end solution for government, infrastructure and planning organizations

VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Open Point, a leading community and stakeholder engagement platform, has announced the acquisition of Converlens, an AI-powered data and analytics platform specialising in public consultation workflows. The move expands Open Point's capabilities across the engagement lifecycle, helping organizations transform growing volumes of community and stakeholder feedback into better-informed decisions.

The acquisition brings Converlens' analytics technology into the Open Point family, complementing its existing community engagement and stakeholder relationship management products. Together, the combined offering enables organizations to capture, manage and analyse engagement data across the full project lifecycle.

Open Point and Converlens have worked closely together to help organizations connect engagement activity with advanced analytics and reporting. The acquisition marks the next step in delivering a more connected engagement ecosystem, bringing engagement, relationship management and insights capabilities together under a single platform provider.

The move comes as organizations responsible for delivering infrastructure, utilities, energy, transport and community development projects face increasing pressure to engage stakeholders effectively while managing growing volumes of qualitative feedback. Many teams continue to rely on manual processes to analyse consultation responses, submissions and stakeholder input, creating reporting bottlenecks and limiting the value they can extract from engagement activities.

Ben Cowling, CEO of Open Point, said: "Organizations are investing significant time and effort into engagement, but collecting feedback is only one part of the challenge. The real value comes from understanding what communities and stakeholders are telling you and using those insights to make better decisions.

"By bringing Converlens into the Open Point platform, we're helping customers move seamlessly from input to insight to impact. Together, we're creating a system of actionable insights that connects community feedback, stakeholder relationships and engagement activity with better decision-making, stronger accountability and improved project outcomes."

Converlens' technology helps organizations analyse large volumes of qualitative feedback, including consultation responses, submissions, transcripts and stakeholder communications. The platform has been developed to support the complex engagement requirements of government, infrastructure, utilities and regulated industries, with a focus on transparency, data security and practitioner usability.

Clint Walker, Co-founder of Converlens, said: "Engagement teams are under growing pressure to deliver meaningful consultation, demonstrate transparency and process increasing volumes of feedback, often with limited resources. Too much valuable insight is still trapped in spreadsheets, reports and manual processes.

"What attracted us to Open Point is a shared belief that technology should help practitioners focus on outcomes rather than administration. Together, we can help organizations make better use of engagement data and ensure community and stakeholder voices have a clearer path into decision-making."

The acquisition further strengthens Open Point's position as a provider of engagement technology for government, infrastructure, utilities, energy and planning organizations across North America and internationally.

About Open Point

Open Point is the only engagement platform designed for all stakeholders, helping organizations move from input to insight to impact.

Through its community engagement and stakeholder relationship management products, Open Point supports high-volume participation while enabling transparent, connected and accountable engagement so community and infrastructure projects can be delivered with confidence and trust.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/open-point-acquires-converlens-to-expand-engagement-intelligence-capabilities-302819477.html