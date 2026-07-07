Wood Dale, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Gebrüder Weiss, a leading global transport and logistics company, has been named to Inbound Logistics' G75: 75 Green Supply Chain Partners list for 2026. The annual list recognizes logistics providers and supply chain companies that demonstrate measurable commitment to environmental sustainability through green fleet technologies, low-emission freight options, renewable energy investments and other eco-friendly practices.

Gebrüder Weiss integrates sustainability across its global transport and logistics network through alternative drive technologies, lower-emission freight solutions, renewable energy investments and multimodal transportation strategies. The company continues to expand its fleet with electric vehicles, hydrogen-powered trucks, electric last-mile delivery vehicles and HVO100 renewable diesel technology. In 2024, the use of HVO100 reduced CO2 emissions from the company-owned truck fleet by 6,478 metric tons. Customers also have access to Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) and Sustainable Marine Fuel solutions for lower-emission air and ocean freight transportation.

To further reduce environmental impact, Gebrüder Weiss invests in photovoltaic systems, energy-efficient logistics facilities and rail-based transport solutions. Its Orange Combi Cargo rail network has shifted more than 225,000 truck transports from road to rail since its launch in 2008.

"Gebrüder Weiss has built sustainability into how the company operates globally, and this recognition from Inbound Logistics reflects that long-term commitment," said Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss North America. "For our customers in North America, it means working with a partner who is investing in greener solutions wherever possible, from lower-emission freight options to science-based targets that hold us accountable."

The company's sustainability strategy aligns with the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), targeting a 60 percent reduction in CO2 emissions by 2034 and net-zero emissions across the value chain by 2050. Gebrüder Weiss has maintained EcoVadis certification since 2014, achieved EcoVadis Silver status in 2024 and participates in the United Nations Global Compact and Carbon Disclosure Project.

Beyond logistics operations, Gebrüder Weiss promotes environmental engagement through its international GWcycles initiative. In partnership with CleanHub, participants cycled more than one million kilometers in 2025, funding the removal of 10 metric tons of ocean plastic waste. In the United States, the Gebrüder Weiss team furthers this commitment locally through Earth Day projects and participation in International Coastal Cleanup Day, volunteering to clean up local beaches.

For more information about Gebrüder Weiss' sustainability strategy, initiatives and annual Sustainability Report, visit gw-world.com/us/company/sustainability.

Caption: Photovoltaic panels cover the roof of the Gebrüder Weiss Logistics and IT Center in Vorarlberg, supporting the company's use of renewable energy across its operations.

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Caption: Gebrüder Weiss operates electric Mercedes-Benz trucks as part of its global commitment to lower-emission transport solutions.



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Caption: A Gebrüder Weiss truck travels past the company's wind farm, underscoring the connection between logistics operations and renewable energy investment.



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About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics as well as supply chain management, is the world's oldest transport company with a history going back more than half a millennium. The family-run organization employs more than 8,600 people worldwide and boasts 180 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Denver, El Paso, Houston, Laredo, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Phoenix, Salt Lake City, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. The company has implemented a wide variety of environmental, economic, and social initiatives and is considered a pioneer in sustainable business practices. The company's emphasis on superior customer service pairs customized solutions with a single point of contact to provide customers with focused, reliable, and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com /us

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Source: Gebrüder Weiss