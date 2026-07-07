Quantum X Labs Inc.: Quantum X Labs Achieves Key Technological Milestone in Its Quantum Atomic Clock Development

The demonstrated system achieved short-term fractional frequency stability highlighting the platform's potential for future chip-scale quantum atomic clock technology.

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum X Labs Inc. Ltd. (Nasdaq: QXL) ("Quantum X" or the "Company") today announced the successful demonstration by its wholly-owned subsidiary, Quantum X Labs Ltd. ("Quantum X Labs"), a developer of advanced quantum technologies, of a high-sensitivity atomic clock based on Quantum X Labs's Ramsey Coherent Population Trapping ("Ramsey-CPT") platform.

The demonstrated system achieved short-term fractional frequency stability of 1 × 10?13 at 1sec, highlighting the platform's potential for compact, high-performance timing systems and future chip-scale atomic clock technologies.

Atomic clocks are increasingly viewed as a critical enabling technology for resilient positioning, navigation and timing ("PNT") in defense, aerospace, telecommunications, autonomous systems, secure communications and advanced computing infrastructure. According to Intent Market Research, the global atomic clock market was estimated at approximately $512.7 million in 2024 and is projected to exceed $965 million by 2030, representing an estimated CAGR of 11.1%. Separately, the chip-scale atomic clock market was estimated at $47 million in 2023 and projected to reach $86 million by 2030, according to QYResearch.

The milestone comes amid growing demand for timing systems that can operate in GPS-denied, GPS-degraded or contested environments. The U.S. Government Accountability Office has noted that GPS and PNT services face threats including jamming, spoofing, cyber risks and anti-satellite weapons, while military services are developing alternative PNT capabilities to complement GPS.

Recent defense initiatives further underscore the strategic importance of atomic timing. DARPA's Robust Optical Clock Network ("ROCkN") program is focused on enabling precision timekeeping in contested or GPS-denied environments, noting that modern warfare often requires synchronization down to billionths of a second and that missiles, sensors, aircraft, ships and artillery rely on atomic clocks on GPS satellites for nanosecond timing accuracy.

Quantum X Labs believes its Ramsey-CPT platform may provide a path toward compact, robust and scalable atomic timing systems designed for environments where precise time must be maintained even when external timing signals are unavailable, disrupted or unreliable. Potential future applications include military platforms, unmanned systems, communications networks, aerospace systems, data centers, financial infrastructure, power grids and next-generation quantum technology systems.

Quantum X Labs intends to continue advancing the platform through additional performance optimization, system miniaturization and integration efforts, with the goal of supporting future compact atomic clock and chip-scale atomic clock applications.

Prof. Nir Sharon, Chief Scientist of Quantum X Labs, said: "Our quantum atomic clock represents a foundational component of Quantum X Labs' broader quantum sensing strategy. Together with our optical gyroscopes, inertial sensing technologies and other quantum sensing platforms under development, the Ramsey-CPT atomic clock leverages the same core competencies in atomic physics, photonics, precision lasers and quantum control. We believe these technologies have the potential to form an increasingly important family of quantum sensors designed to deliver resilient positioning, navigation and timing capabilities for aerospace, defense and critical infrastructure applications where accuracy, reliability and independence from external signals are becoming mission-critical."

Quantum X Labs plans to continue refining its technology, with future work focused on joint ventures and cooperation for performance optimization, system integration, and scaling toward deployable inertial measurement units (IMUs), fault tolerant computer, simulations and cyber security.

Quantum X Labs Inc.

Quantum X Labs Inc. and its subsidiaries are focused on quantum technology, digital advertising and computing and enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) solutions. Quantum X Labs Ltd. is focused on developing and promoting quantum algorithms for the transportation, drug discovery and security segments as well as developing quantum- based GPS replacement and quantum atom accuracy solutions. Gix Media develops a variety of technological software solutions, which perform automation, optimization and monetization of internet campaigns, for the purposes of acquiring and routing internet user traffic to its customers. Metagramm is a developer of grammatical error correction software and offers tools for writing and reviewing, grammar, spelling, punctuation and style features, as well as translation and multilingual dictionaries, using artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

For more information about Quantum X Labs, visit https://quantumxlabs.xyz/

Forward-Looking Statements

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