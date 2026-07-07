Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones Appointed to University of Redlands Board of Trustees

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Allied Universal, the world's leading security and facility services company, today announced that Steve Jones, global chairman and chief executive Officer, has been appointed to the University of Redlands Board of Trustees.

Jones, a University of Redlands alumnus, brings decades of executive leadership, entrepreneurship, business transformation and philanthropic commitment to the Board. As Global Chairman and CEO of Allied Universal, Jones leads the world's largest security and facility services provider, with operations in more than 100 countries and territories and has approximately 800,000 employees worldwide.

"I am honored to join the University of Redlands Board of Trustees and support an institution that has played an important role in my personal and professional journey," Jones said. "Redlands has a proud tradition of preparing students for lives of meaning, impact and leadership. I look forward to working with President Krista Newkirk, Board Chair Jim Ashby and my fellow trustees to help advance the University's mission and future."

"We are delighted to welcome Steve Jones to the University of Redlands Board of Trustees," said University of Redlands President Krista Newkirk. "Steve's extraordinary leadership, entrepreneurial success and deep connection to Redlands will be tremendous assets as we continue to strengthen the University and prepare students to lead with purpose in a rapidly changing world."

Jones earned his MBA from the University of Redlands and also received an honorary doctorate of humane letters from the University. His appointment reflects his longstanding connection to higher education and commitment to helping develop the next generation of leaders.

Under Jones' leadership, Allied Universal has grown from a $12 million local Orange County company to the world's largest security and facility services provider, generating approximately $23 billion in annual revenue. Jones joined Universal Protection Services in 1996 and has guided the company through significant organic growth, strategic acquisitions and global expansion.

In addition to his role at Allied Universal, Jones is an author, speaker and active philanthropist. He is committed to supporting organizations and initiatives focused on leadership development, community impact and combating human trafficking.

The University of Redlands Board of Trustees has fiduciary responsibility for the University and provides leadership in support of its mission, strategic direction and long-term success.

About Allied Universal

The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the Fortune 500, Allied Universal delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries and territories, Allied Universal is the third largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is approximately $23 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and helping to safeguard customers, communities and people. For more information, visit www.aus.com.

Media Contact:

Kari Garcia

Senior Director of Communications - North America

Allied Universal

Phone: 949-826-3560

Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com

Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/allied-universal-global-chairman-and-ceo-steve-jones-appointed-t-1186014