Middleton, Wisconsin--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Ballotpedia has identified 33 recall efforts related to data center development during the first six months of 2026, an early indication that disputes over the infrastructure powering artificial intelligence are reaching the ballot box.

"Recalls have long been a feature of American government, but the issues driving them shift with the times," said Daniel Anderson, Ballotpedia's Associate Director of Elections & Data. "This year, we're seeing a cluster of recall efforts connected to data center development. It's too early to call it a durable trend, but it's a clear signal of where some communities are turning their attention."

The data-center recalls are the latest example of the recall process responding to moments of social and political stress. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson faced a combined 34 recall efforts rooted in pandemic policy, none of which reached the ballot. More recently, school board members have faced recall campaigns tied to disputes over library and classroom materials.

Recall efforts at an all-time high

Ballotpedia's newly published 2026 Mid-Year Recall Report shows 205 recall efforts targeting 329 elected officials year-to-date. These efforts are taking place across 26 states and mark the highest number of officials targeted for recall at mid-year since Ballotpedia began tracking recall data in 2014.





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Detailed, state-by-state information on recall requirements and active campaigns is available at Ballotpedia.org.

Noteworthy 2026 recall efforts:

An effort to recall Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry is being led by Louisiana Deserves Better. A key issue cited by the group is Landry's handling of congressional redistricting following a 2026 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Louisiana's congressional map, which added a second majority-Black district, was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander.

is being led by Louisiana Deserves Better. A key issue cited by the group is Landry's handling of congressional redistricting following a 2026 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that Louisiana's congressional map, which added a second majority-Black district, was an unconstitutional racial gerrymander. An effort to recall the Imperial County, California Board of Supervisors Chairperson Peggy Price was organized by opponents of a proposed data center project and focused on Price's vote to approve a lot merger that would allow the development to proceed.

was organized by opponents of a proposed data center project and focused on Price's vote to approve a lot merger that would allow the development to proceed. An election to recall the mayor and three city council members in Avenal, California , was held on April 28, 2026. All four officeholders were recalled as a result of the election. Following the certification of the election results, the recalled officials questioned the election's validity and voted to reject them at a city council meeting on June 11, 2026. In response, recall organizers pursued a quo warranto action, a legal process used to challenge an elected official's right to hold office.

, was held on April 28, 2026. All four officeholders were recalled as a result of the election. Following the certification of the election results, the recalled officials questioned the election's validity and voted to reject them at a city council meeting on June 11, 2026. In response, recall organizers pursued a quo warranto action, a legal process used to challenge an elected official's right to hold office. An effort to recall all seven members of the Lyon Michigan Township Board of Trustees . While recall petitions cite the board's January 2026 vote to approve trustee pay raises as grounds for removal, organizers said the effort was launched in response to a proposed 1.8 million-square-foot data center known as Project Flex. To place the recalls on the November ballot, petitioners have until July 31, 2026, to submit about 3,000 valid signatures for each official.

. While recall petitions cite the board's January 2026 vote to approve trustee pay raises as grounds for removal, organizers said the effort was launched in response to a proposed 1.8 million-square-foot data center known as Project Flex. To place the recalls on the November ballot, petitioners have until July 31, 2026, to submit about 3,000 valid signatures for each official. An effort to recall the mayor and three city council members of Festus, Missouri, began in April 2026 in reaction to the officials' support for a proposed $6 billion data center project. Although recall petitions were submitted with enough signatures to meet legal requirements, the city council voted not to place the recalls on the ballot after determining the petitions did not allege unlawful conduct by the targeted officials.

Ballotpedia's launches Recall Roundup newsletter

Recall Roundup is a free, quarterly newsletter covering recall election activity nationwide. Each edition features year-to-date recall statistics, recent and upcoming recall elections, a historical feature spotlighting a notable past recall, and, when applicable, themes in recall activity.

Visit Ballotpedia's website to subscribe to the Recall Roundup.

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Ballotpedia, the encyclopedia of American politics, is the nation's most trusted source of unbiased information on politics, elections, and policy. Founded in 2007, Ballotpedia has grown from a small group of dedicated volunteers working on a handful of ballot measures to an essential resource for voters, media, and researchers. Ballotpedia is a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the public interest in creating an educated, engaged electorate, and building a strong, healthy democracy. For free access to 700,000+ encyclopedic, professionally authored, and curated articles, visit Ballotpedia.org.

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Source: Ballotpedia