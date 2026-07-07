EQS-News: Ladybug Resource Group / Key word(s): Manufacturing

Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Reports Record Operational Efficiency and Margin Expansion Driven by JingDiao's Proprietary Digital Infrastructure



07.07.2026 / 15:31 CET/CEST

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TULSA, OK - July 7, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. ("Ladybug" or the "Company") (OTC ID: LBRG) today highlighted the strategic importance of its JingDiao division as a critical stabilizing force within the global automotive supply chain during a period of heightened industrial volatility. As global OEMs and Tier-1 automotive leaders increasingly prioritize supply chain resilience, localized risk mitigation, and reliable execution, JingDiao's vertically integrated manufacturing platform has emerged as a highly valuable solution for complex automotive production line projects. By consolidating key manufacturing, engineering, quality-control, assembly, testing, and delivery functions under one operational roof, JingDiao is positioned to help customers reduce delays, improve transparency, and maintain delivery schedules despite external market disruptions. Mitigating Supply Chain Risk Through Vertical Integration JingDiao's core operating strength lies in its control over the full production lifecycle. From heavy-gauge 100mm steel cutting and precision 5-axis CNC machining to surface treatment, assembly, testing, and project delivery, JingDiao's integrated model reduces reliance on outside subcontractors that can create bottlenecks during periods of logistical stress. This self-contained manufacturing ecosystem helps limit the cascading delays commonly associated with fragmented supply chains. For global EV and automotive manufacturers, delivery certainty has become an increasingly valuable operating advantage, particularly in environments where production line interruptions can result in significant financial losses. Through JingDiao, Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is positioned to offer customers a high-reliability manufacturing platform designed to support mission-critical production infrastructure with greater schedule control, operational discipline, and execution confidence. Digital Transparency Strengthens Cross-Border Trust In today's global manufacturing environment, geopolitical uncertainty, logistics disruption, and supply chain opacity continue to challenge international production planning. JingDiao's proprietary digital infrastructure, including its Smart Supply Chain Hub, provides customers with real-time visibility into project status, production progress, and component-level manufacturing activity. This level of digital transparency allows international customers to monitor project execution with greater confidence and accountability. By offering real-time, auditable insight into manufacturing workflows, JingDiao helps reduce the traditional "distance risk" associated with overseas production and strengthens its role as a reliable extension of the customer's engineering and supply chain teams. Capturing Long-Term Value Through Reliability and Execution The Company believes JingDiao's focus on supply chain resilience, digital oversight, and vertical integration creates a meaningful competitive advantage. As the global transition toward electrification and advanced automotive manufacturing continues, demand is expected to increase for partners capable of delivering complex production infrastructure with consistency, transparency, and reduced execution risk. Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. intends to leverage JingDiao's integrated manufacturing model and proprietary digital systems to pursue long-term growth opportunities, improve operating efficiency, and capture the reliability premium increasingly valued by global automotive customers. Management Commentary "In the 2026 industrial economy, reliability is becoming one of the most important measures of value," stated Mr. Shicai Li, CEO of the manufacturing division. "At JingDiao, we have built an integrated manufacturing platform designed to perform through volatility. Our customers depend on us not only for precision engineering, but also for delivery confidence, real-time visibility, and disciplined execution. By combining vertical integration with digital oversight, JingDiao provides the operational reliability required by the modern EV and automotive supply chain." About Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. Ladybug Resource Group, Inc. is a U.S.-listed company focused on the intersection of advanced manufacturing, industrial automation, and applied artificial intelligence. Through its acquisition of Guangzhou JingDiao, the Company provides digitally managed manufacturing and supply chain solutions for the global automotive and precision engineering industries, supported by a management team with deep experience in world-class manufacturing operations. Stay connected: Website: Ladybug Resource Group Inc.

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+1 918-727-7137 Safe Harbor Statement This news release contains forward-looking statements which are not statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes," "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that the actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include but are not limited to changes in general economic and financial market conditions. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the Date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

News Source: Ladybug Resource Group





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