WorldIPI LLC: Eylsia Nicolas Show Surges to 45M Views This Week in a Breakout Micro-TV Format Across Meta Platforms

NORTH PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / The Eylsia Nicolas Show, a new Hindi-language micro-sitcom created for India's mobile-first Instagram TV audience, has crossed 45 million combined views across Instagram and Facebook in its opening week - marking one of the strongest short-form comedy launches of the year and a rare cross-cultural breakthrough, with India embracing a Filipina creator at scale.

The series stars Filipina creator Lisa Pamintuan, known globally as Eylsia Nicolas, whose content has generated hundreds of millions of views across India in 2026. Her rapid rise has earned her the affectionate nickname "the Filipina that India adopted," reflecting a cultural moment that is unusual even in India's massive digital entertainment ecosystem.

A Short-Form Sitcom That Defies Market Expectations

Short-form sitcoms have historically struggled to achieve mass traction in India, where comedy formats typically rely on longer episodes and ensemble casts. The Eylsia Nicolas Show breaks that pattern with a compact, character-driven structure designed for India's high-velocity, mobile-scroll environment.

A Cross-Cultural Entertainment Moment

The show's early momentum follows direct guidance from Meta, whose recommendations on pacing, hook structure, and episodic sequencing helped shape the launch strategy. The result: a week-one performance curve that mirrors the early growth of India's top digital comedy properties.

The Eylsia Nicolas Show's rise is powered by India, where Hindi-language audiences have propelled a Filipina creator into mainstream visibility. This cross-cultural breakthrough - India adopting a foreign creator at scale - is exceptionally rare in the country's digital comedy ecosystem and underscores the uniqueness of Eylsia's 2026 ascent.

A Creator With Unusual Range

Before entering comedy, Eylsia built careers as a tennis champion, record company executive, college president, singer-songwriter, and fashion designer. Her multi-industry background informs the show's tone - a blend of humor, reinvention, and personal resilience.

Her upcoming book, Not Like Anyone Else, will be released in her patented BookKards format, an adaptive reading system that allows chapters to expand or contract based on reader preference. The same patented and patent-pending technology underpins EDTV Network, her individualized learning platform led by Dr. Barbara Ross-Lee, a pioneer in medical education and the first Black woman to serve as dean of an American medical school.

A Global Voice in Music

Eylsia's latest single, "The Greatest Love," reached #1 on the Groover Global Hip-Hop/Rap Chart, placed in the Top Ten on the Groover Global Singer-Songwriter Chart, and ranked Top 40 across all genres globally this week. International critics praised her vocal clarity, emotional phrasing, and genre-crossing versatility - an unusual achievement for an artist simultaneously breaking into India's comedy market.

Eylsia Nicolas on Innovation

"Life is unpredictable, but innovation makes it exciting," Eylsia says. "If we guide AI instead of fearing it, it can enhance our species instead of replacing it."

A Breakout Year Ahead

With a hit sitcom, a rapidly expanding fanbase, and multiple technology ventures underway, Eylsia Nicolas is emerging as one of 2026's most unexpected multi-disciplinary creators - and one of the few to unite audiences in India and the United States through comedy.

Follow Eylsia Nicolas:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lisaeylsia

Facebook: https://facebook.com/eylsianicolas

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@eylsia

TikTok: https://tiktok.com/@lisaeylsia

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About Eylsia Nicolas

Eylsia (Lisa Pamintuan) is a Filipina-American singer-songwriter, inventor, entrepreneur, and former international tennis competitor known for innovations in music distribution technology, luxury fashion through Nicolas of Palm Beach, and emerging publishing technology through WorldIPI. Her music has generated more than 250 million global views in 2026, while her portfolio of intellectual property includes innovations spanning spatial audio technology, medical technology, textiles, telecommunications, and consumer product design.

About Nicolas of Palm Beach

Nicolas of Palm Beach embodies the global reputation of Palm Beach as the casual luxury capital of the world. Renowned for its exquisite fashion, jewelry, fragrances, and accessories, the brand is part of the Worldipi.com family of companies. This unique collective merges science, technology, art, and entertainment, fostering synergistic collaborations on projects between its own companies and external partners.

About WORLDIPI.COM LLC

Intellectual Properties International Holdings, WORLDIPI.COM LLC, is a worldwide leader in intellectual property. It represents the intellectual properties and technologies of Donald Spector, who has been called one of the world's most prolific inventors. The company has hundreds of US and foreign patents in medicine, entertainment, communications, technology and consumer products. Mr. Spector has opened up several billion-dollar industries.

The principals of World IPI created the first hydraulic exerciser; the first hyperbaric chamber for seeds and the first ball that lit up at night. Bristol-Myers Squibb set up a separate division for Spector's patents including the first electronic air freshener, the Aroma Disc System.

Spector's patents range from the first known app for location-based advertising; the first known patents for a cyber translation system; patents that predate the wearable biosensor market, as well as hundreds of other patents and technologies.

Media Contact:

Eileen Doran

Media@worldipi.com

www.worldipi.com

SOURCE: WorldIPI LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/eylsia-nicolas-show-surges-to-45m-views-this-week-in-a-breakout-mi-1187226