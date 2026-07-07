Visual Edge IT, Inc.: Visual Edge IT Expands Nationwide Strategic Partnership with Konica Minolta

Strengthening its deep roots in the imaging sector, the partnership affirms Visual Edge IT's position as a total technology provider of print, managed services, and cybersecurity.

CANTON, OH / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Visual Edge IT, LLC (VEIT), one of the nation's largest providers of office solutions, managed services, and cybersecurity, today announced the expansion of its longstanding relationship with Konica Minolta to meet growing customer demand across the United States. Through this expanded partnership, VEIT will work closely with Konica Minolta to strengthen its sales and service capabilities across production print, A3, A4, and managed print services. With support from Konica Minolta's training, product expertise, and enablement resources, VEIT will be positioned to deliver and support these solutions for customers in key industries, including healthcare, state and local government, K-12 education, higher education, and other sectors where reliable print infrastructure remains essential to daily operations. The expanded partnership reflects both companies' shared commitment to providing customers with scalable technology solutions, national reach, and local service expertise.

James Hwang, CEO - Visual Edge IT

Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales - Konica Minolta

"We've been intentional about building deeper relationships with the technology companies we believe will create the greatest long-term value for our customers," said James Hwang, CEO of Visual Edge IT. "Konica Minolta has distinguished itself through continuous innovation, intelligent automation, AI-supported service, and a leadership team that shares our commitment to customer success. Printing remains business-critical for many organizations, but it's no longer an isolated function. It's part of the broader technology environment as businesses rely on the management and security awareness of every solution from printers to computers. This is why Konica Minolta is announced as one of our strategic partners as we continue delivering our Total Technology vision."?

Through the expanded partnership, customers across the country can gain access to Konica Minolta's innovative imaging portfolio including its industry-leading AccurioPress production print platform supported by Visual Edge IT's nationwide managed services organization . Rather than managing multiple technology vendors, organizations can rely on one provider, one team, and one operating model focused on modernizing, securing, and operating the business-critical technology that keeps their organizations running.?

For Konica Minolta, the expanded partnership reflects confidence in Visual Edge IT's leadership and market approach.?

"Visual Edge IT shares our vision of innovation and customer success," said Laura Blackmer, President, Dealer Sales, Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. "James Hwang and his leadership team have a clear vision for the future of business technology, and their commitment to engineering excellence and elevated service made expanding our relationship to a nationwide partnership a natural next step."?

The expanded partnership builds on a year of strategic investments by Visual Edge IT in leadership, the product management discipline, enhanced technical service resources, and its distinct focus on security in all aspects of office solutions coupled with the modernization of its nationwide service capabilities. This partnership with Konica Minolta aligns with Visual Edge IT's Total Technology approach to modernize, operate and secure.

Unlike traditional equipment providers, Visual Edge IT integrates both print and managed services into each customer's broader technology environment, giving organizations one trusted partner to modernize, operate and secure business-critical technology.?

"Innovation only creates value when organizations can successfully put it to work," said Cameron Jones, Interim Head of Product Management/Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Visual Edge IT. "Our partnership allows customers to take advantage of the pace of innovation coming from Konica Minolta while relying on Visual Edge IT to optimize those technologies as part of their broader business environment."?

About Visual Edge IT

Visual Edge IT is your single total technology partner for printers, copiers, managed services, communications, and cybersecurity solutions. With nationwide coverage and a 39-year track record, we help organizations simplify technology management through the power of one: one provider, one operating model, one team relentlessly committed to your success. Call (800) 828-4801 or visit us at visualedgeit.com/contact .?Follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook , YouTube , Instagram and X .

About Konica Minolta

Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc.'s (Konica Minolta) journey began more than 150 years ago with a vision to see and do things differently. Today, the company partners with clients to Give Shape to Ideas by supporting their digital transformation. Its business technology offerings include IT services, intelligent information management, video security solutions, managed print services, office technology, and industrial and commercial print solutions. Konica Minolta is proud to be ranked on the Forbes 2025 America's Best Large Employers list , included on CRN's MSP 500 list numerous times; recognized as the #1 Brand for Customer Loyalty in the MFP Office Copier Market by Brand Keys for nineteen consecutive years and presented with Keypoint Intelligence's BLI 2025 and 2021 A3 Line of The Year and BLI 2021-2023 Most Color Consistent A3 Brand Awards for its bizhub One i-Series. For more information, visit Konica Minolta online and follow us on Facebook , YouTube , LinkedIn and X .? SOURCE: Visual Edge IT, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/visual-edge-it-expands-nationwide-strategic-partnership-with-kon-1187087