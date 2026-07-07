Coffman Engineers, Inc.: Coffman Engineers Announces General Manager Transition for Atlanta Office

Mike Ernst, PE, to Lead Atlanta Office Beginning July 1

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Coffman Engineers, Inc. (Coffman), a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm, announced that Mike Ernst, PE, has been named General Manager of the firm's Atlanta office. Ernst assumed the role on July 1, 2026, succeeding Eric Apolenis, PE, Senior Vice President and Southeast Regional Manager.

Most recently, Ernst served as Atlanta Operations Manager and Fire Protection Engineering Discipline Manager. He joined the Atlanta office during its early years and has helped expand the firm's fire protection and fire forensics capabilities across the Southeast.

This leadership transition supports Coffman's continued investment in the Southeast. As Ernst assumes responsibility for the Atlanta office, Apolenis will devote more attention to regional growth and emerging opportunities.

"I've seen firsthand Mike's commitment to our team, our clients, and the quality of our work," said Apolenis. "He is a steady, respected leader who has helped shape the Atlanta office. This transition strengthens leadership capacity for the office and allows us to expand our focus on regional opportunities."

"Having been part of the Atlanta office since its inception, it's incredibly rewarding to step into this position," said Ernst. "I'm grateful for the team that has helped build such a strong office and I'm excited to lead us into the future. Together, we will continue strengthening client relationships, developing our people, and pursuing new opportunities for growth across the Atlanta market."

Continuity for clients and project teams remains a priority throughout the transition, and Ernst has the full support of regional leadership as he assumes his new role.

For more information, visit: General Manager Transitions for Atlanta and San Diego Offices

About Coffman Engineers, Inc.

Coffman Engineers is a multidiscipline engineering consulting firm providing local, personalized services. Our integrated teams offer a wide range of engineering disciplines including civil, structural, mechanical, electrical, fire protection, and related specialties to deliver comprehensive solutions. With more than 900 employees in 23 US offices, we are committed to teamwork, innovation, and building a better world. Visit coffman.com.

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For more information, contact Beth Ito at beth.ito@coffman.com.

SOURCE: Coffman Engineers, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/coffman-engineers-announces-general-manager-transition-for-atlan-1187215