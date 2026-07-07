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WKN: A1JWRE | ISIN: US78392B1070 | Ticker-Symbol: HY9H
Frankfurt
07.07.26 | 15:59
1.280,00 Euro
-7,91 % -110,00
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
SK HYNIX INC GDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SK HYNIX INC GDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1.255,001.270,0016:14
1.270,001.280,0016:07
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 16:00 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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BingX Launches SK Hynix ADR Pre-IPO Trading with a $100,000 Prediction Campaign

PANAMA CITY, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BingX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3-AI company, today announced the launch of SK Hynix ADR pre-IPO trading on its platform, ahead of the semiconductor giant's highly anticipated Nasdaq listing on July 10. Alongside the trading launch, BingX has introduced a prediction campaign featuring a $100,000 USDT prize, enabling users to engage with one of the most significant public offerings in market history.

SK Hynix ADR is expected to become one of the largest offerings on record, targeting up to $29.4 billion through the issuance of approximately 17.79 million new shares under the ticker symbol SKHY. After pioneering the world's first High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) product in 2014, SK Hynix strengthened its position in AI infrastructure, driving rapid growth and lifting its market capitalization above $1 trillion in May 2026.

To mark the launch, BingX is introducing a $100,000 USDT prediction campaign, inviting users to forecast whether SK Hynix ADR will open above or below $166 on its first trading day. Participants can earn voting opportunities through designated platform activities, with winners sharing the prize pool proportionally.

"Investor interest is increasingly extending beyond cryptocurrencies to global AI leaders and landmark public listings," said Pablo Monti, Brand Spokesperson at BingX. "By bringing SK Hynix ADR pre-IPO trading to BingX, we're enabling our community to participate in landmark financial events and share the excitement surrounding one of 2026's defining market moments."

About BingX
Founded in 2018, BingX is a leading crypto exchange and Web3-AI company, serving over 40 million users worldwide. Ranked among the top five global crypto derivatives exchanges and a pioneer of crypto copy trading, BingX addresses the evolving needs of users across all experience levels.

Powered by a comprehensive suite of AI-driven products and services, including futures, spot, copy trading, and TradFi offerings, BingX empowers users with innovative tools designed to enhance performance, confidence, and efficiency.

BingX has been the principal partner of Chelsea FC since 2024, and became the first official crypto exchange partner of Scuderia Ferrari HP in 2026.

For more information, please visit: https://bingx.com/

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bingx-launches-sk-hynix-adr-pre-ipo-trading-with-a-100-000-prediction-campaign-302819577.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.