Tryllium and Gertler Law Firm Highlight Overlooked Injury Risks During Hurricane Season

Organizations encourage Louisiana residents to think beyond storm preparation and remain aware of hazards that often emerge during recovery efforts

NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / As Louisiana enters the peak of hurricane season, Tryllium and Gertler Law Firm are encouraging residents to think beyond storm preparation and consider the safety risks that can emerge during evacuation, cleanup, and recovery efforts.

While public attention often focuses on property damage, insurance claims, and weather forecasts, many serious injuries occur in the days and weeks following a storm. Damaged infrastructure, flooding, debris, electrical hazards, cleanup activities, and increased roadway traffic can all create conditions that contribute to preventable accidents.

According to Gertler Law Firm, post-storm injury situations frequently involve downed power lines, falling trees and limbs, hazardous property conditions, flooding-related vehicle accidents, and injuries sustained during cleanup and repair projects.

"Hurricanes create risks that extend far beyond the storm itself," said a spokesperson for Gertler Law Firm. "People are often navigating damaged property, unfamiliar hazards, contractor activity, power outages, and difficult roadway conditions. Those circumstances can increase the likelihood of serious accidents during the recovery process."

The firm notes that recovery efforts can also raise questions regarding responsibility and liability when injuries occur. Property owners, contractors, utility providers, commercial vehicle operators, and other parties may have obligations related to maintaining reasonably safe conditions or conducting recovery work safely.

In addition to property-related hazards, roadway conditions often become more dangerous following severe weather events. Flooded streets, reduced visibility, traffic congestion, damaged infrastructure, and emergency response activity can all contribute to an increased risk of collisions.

Working together to promote public awareness during hurricane season, Tryllium and Gertler Law Firm are encouraging Louisiana residents to remain vigilant as communities begin recovery efforts following major storms.

"Many people spend time preparing their homes and gathering emergency supplies before a storm, but fewer people think about the hazards that may exist after the weather has passed," said Karin Barth, Director of Operations at Tryllium. "Public awareness is an important part of preparedness. Understanding the risks that can emerge during cleanup and recovery may help individuals make safer decisions for themselves and their families."

The organizations encourage residents to exercise caution around damaged structures, standing water, downed utility lines, active construction areas, and other conditions that may not be immediately recognizable as dangerous.

"Hurricane preparedness doesn't end when the storm passes," the Gertler Law Firm spokesperson added. "Remaining aware of changing conditions during recovery is an important part of protecting yourself and your family."

Founded in 1975, Gertler Law Firm represents individuals and families throughout Louisiana in personal injury, wrongful death, trucking accident, maritime injury, medical malpractice, and product liability matters.

About Gertler Law Firm

Gertler Law Firm is a New Orleans Personal Injury Law Firm representing individuals and families throughout Louisiana in matters involving serious injuries, wrongful death, trucking accidents, maritime injuries, medical malpractice, and product liability claims. The firm also handles complex insurance disputes and catastrophic injury litigation.

935 Gravier Street

Suite 1900

New Orleans, LA 70112

Local Phone: 504.581.6411

Toll Free: 877.581.6411

Website: www.neworleanspersonalinjury.com

About Tryllium

Tryllium is a consulting and public relations firm providing strategic communications, media relations, SEO, digital visibility, and brand positioning services for law firms, businesses, and professionals nationwide.

Media Contact

Veronica Green

press@tryllium.com

716-759-4636

Website: www.tryllium.com

SOURCE: Tryllium

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/tryllium-and-gertler-law-firm-highlight-overlooked-injury-risks-1178322