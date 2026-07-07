Parallel Advisors, LLC Announces Acquisition of Eaton Financial Group

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Parallel Advisors, LLC, a premier independent wealth management firm, today announced the acquisition of Eaton Financial Group ("Eaton"), an investment advisory firm based in Coral Springs, Florida.

Founded by Douglas Eaton in 1996, Eaton Financial Group is known for providing proactive, high-touch care to every client relationship and for guiding clients through complex financial decisions. Douglas Eaton will join Parallel Advisors as a Managing Principal, bringing his entire team to preserve the high level of service and the client relationships they have built over nearly three decades.

"From our very first conversations with Doug, it was clear his values and vision aligned with ours," said C.J. Rendic, CEO of Parallel Advisors. "He is exactly the kind of leader we look for as we grow and expand. Doug and his team bring deep expertise, a fiduciary philosophy, and a client-first approach that strengthen everything we are building. This partnership opens an exciting new chapter for everyone, establishing an important presence for us in the Southeast."

"Joining Parallel Advisors was a very intentional decision. Throughout my career, I have believed that financial planning is rarely about money alone. It is about helping people make thoughtful decisions, navigate important transitions, and remain focused on what matters most. Finding a firm that shares our values and focus made this decision a clear one," said Douglas Eaton, Founder of Eaton Financial Group. "Parallel Advisors shares that philosophy, and this partnership strengthens our ability to fulfill the promises we've made to clients for decades to come, with even greater depth and resources behind us. I am proud to join Parallel and genuinely excited about what that means for our clients."

The addition of Eaton Financial Group marks Parallel's first move into Florida, giving the firm an established foothold and a foundation for continued growth across the Southeast. The partnership reflects Parallel's ongoing investment in its people, platform, and processes, the core pillars of a strategy built to deliver enduring value for clients and sustainable growth for the firm.

The acquisition was effective July 1, 2026. MarshBerry served as the advisory team to Eaton for the transaction; terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Parallel Advisors

Parallel Advisors is a registered, independent wealth management firm specializing in active financial planning, solid portfolio construction, and mindful asset allocation designed to help individuals, families, and trusts accomplish their financial goals. Based in San Francisco, and with offices in Coral Springs, Dallas, Dayton, Denver, Durango, Durham, Honolulu, Reno, and Scottsdale, Parallel provides innovative, comprehensive solutions for all clients. Parallel Advisors proudly manages more than $11 billion in client assets and offers deep expertise in tax and estate planning and robust investment management.

About Eaton Financial Group

Eaton Financial Group is an investment advisory firm based in Coral Springs, Florida. Founded in 1996 by Douglas Eaton, the firm manages nearly $400 million in client assets and guides individuals and families through complex financial planning and wealth management decisions, with a lasting commitment to putting client interests first.

Contact:

Annie Boschetti

Principal & Chief People Officer, Parallel Advisors

Phone: 415.728.9357

Email: annie.boschetti@paralleladvisors.com

SOURCE: Parallel Advisors

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/parallel-advisors-llc-announces-acquisition-of-eaton-financial-group-1184912