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ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
84 Leser
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Trustifi Appoints New CEO to Lead Cybersecurity and AI Advances

Technology industry veteran Jeff Spridgeon to lead the continued transformation of the renowned channel email security organization

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Editorial Summary

  • Trustifi has appointed Jeff Spridgeon as CEO to lead the company's next phase of growth and strengthen its indirect go-to-market strategy.

  • This hire solidifies Trustifi's commitment to innovation and partner success, emphasizing faster responses to evolving cyber threats-especially for SMB customers-and expanded support for channel partners.

  • The company's zero-trust email protection platform and AI-driven security awareness training capabilities were designed to help channel partners protect themselves and their clients from modern threat

Trustifi, a provider of AI-driven, next-generation email cybersecurity solutions, has appointed experienced channel and technology industry leader Jeff Spridgeon to the role of Chief Executive Officer. An accomplished sales and partnership development leader, Spridgeon has built, grown and successfully directed a number of indirect teams and organizations over his career. That channel experience and expertise will be invaluable as Trustifi continues to transform its cybersecurity and go-to-market strategy.

"As cybercriminals adopt new tactics and automation to escalate attacks on businesses, especially the highly vulnerable SMB customers, Trustifi has to innovate and respond even faster to help partners protect their IT ecosystems," says company board member Jason Hable, a co-founder and partner at Camber Partners. "Jeff brings the insight and leadership skills required to carry out that mission, including a strong focus on the technological, support and business needs of our partners and robust growth of our AI-powered cybersecurity portfolio."

Trustifi delivers an innovative and powerful email security solution through its network of channel partners and recently launched a new AI-driven SAT module, which directly integrates into the company's web application, providing a holistic platform for continuous end-user security-awareness education.

"I'm honored to join this incredible team at such a pivotal moment in the company's history and the channel's cybersecurity evolution," emphasizes Spridgeon. "Along with our thriving partner community, we will innovate and strengthen our solutions to address the threats they and their clients face today and well into the future."

For more information on Trustifi and the company's cybersecurity and awareness training solutions, visit, https://www.trustifi.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Trustifi

Trustifi is a leading email security provider delivering zero-trust inbound and outbound email protection. Designed for MSPs and IT teams, Trustifi's cloud-based solutions protect organizations from phishing, ransomware, business email compromise, and data loss while ensuring compliance and secure email communications. Trustifi helps organizations of all sizes secure email without complexity.

# # #

Contact:
CommCentric Solutions (for Trustifi)
Trustifi@pr.commcentric.com

SOURCE: Trustifi



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/trustifi-appoints-new-ceo-to-lead-cybersecurity-and-ai-advances-1186214

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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