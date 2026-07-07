Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 07.07.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Crypto.com-Paukenschlag!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 16:02 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Oshyn Launches MCP Server, Bringing No-Cost DXP Strategy Tools Directly to AI Assistants

By integrating Oshyn's suite of digital experience tools directly with popular AI assistants, the new MCP server enables digital leaders to evaluate sites, estimate budgets, and plan platform migrations entirely through natural conversation.

CYPRESS, CA / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Oshyn today announced the release of a Model Context Protocol (MCP) server for its suite of free Digital Experience Platform (DXP) tools. This release enables marketers, digital leaders, and developers to access Oshyn's 25 years of implementation expertise directly within popular AI assistants such as Claude, ChatGPT, and Cursor.

By integrating Oshyn's tools into a single MCP server, users can query Oshyn's extensive strategic resources using plain-language conversational prompts within the AI environments they already use daily.

Exclusive Public Access to Oshyn's Discoverability Assessment
As part of this release, Oshyn has integrated its proprietary Discoverability Assessment into the MCP server. Historically, this detailed report was reserved exclusively for prospective clients working directly with Oshyn's advisory team.

By making this tool available on the MCP server, Oshyn is opening public, self-service access to this exclusive diagnostic. Once triggered by an AI assistant, the tool evaluates a brand from an AI's perspective, helping companies understand how their messaging is interpreted by discovery engines and how they compare to industry rivals.

Transforming DXP Planning with Conversational AI
The Model Context Protocol is an open standard that enables AI models to securely connect to external tools and live data. With the new Oshyn MCP server, AI assistants can actively execute tasks and retrieve real-time insights rather than relying on static, generalized training data.

Key capabilities now accessible via AI prompt include:

  • Discoverability Assessment: Evaluate how your brand is perceived by enterprise search engines and AI discovery tools. (Example: "Run a discoverability assessment for acme.com.")

  • Site Reliability Reports: Instantly scan a website for performance, discoverability, accessibility, and security issues. (Example: "Analyze my website, acme.com, and email the report to me at jane@acme.com.")

  • DXP MatchMaker: Navigate a guided questionnaire to narrow down a shortlist of appropriate digital experience platforms tailored to specific organizational needs. (Example: "Help me figure out which DXP platform is right for our organization.")

  • Budget Estimator: Answer guided project questions to generate realistic budget requirements for upcoming implementations or migrations. (Example: "Estimate the budget for a Sitecore-to-headless migration with 300 pages.")

  • Knowledge & Data Retrieval: Access Oshyn's deep library of DXP content and proprietary industry metrics. (Example: "Show me Digital Trust Index scores for the financial services sector since January 2026.")

Broad Compatibility Across AI Platforms
The Oshyn MCP server has been extensively tested and works natively with major AI assistants and IDEs.

For detailed installation instructions, visit www.oshyn.com/blog/oshyn-mcp-server

ABOUT OSHYN
Oshyn is a digital technology agency that specializes in helping marketing teams and their agencies build and maintain high-performance websites using market-leading platforms such as Adobe Experience Manager, Sitecore, Contentstack, and Optimizely. Pioneers in the next generation of digital infrastructure, Oshyn seamlessly integrates agentic UX design and agentic workflows to maximize platform efficiency and future-proof enterprise technology stacks. For 25 years, Oshyn has delivered compelling customer experiences that drive business growth, earning a reputation for excellence while working with top-tier organizations across healthcare, hospitality, financial services, and associations & member benefits.

Contact:
Patrick Wirz, VP of Marketing
pwirz@oshyn.com
213-483-1770

SOURCE: Oshyn



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/oshyn-launches-mcp-server-bringing-no-cost-dxp-strategy-tools-dir-1186635

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

Doch während die Begeisterung steigt, werden auch die Risiken größer. Viele Space-Start-ups sind inzwischen extrem hoch bewertet, arbeiten noch nicht profitabel und hängen stark von stetigem Kapitalzufluss ab. Schon kleine Rückschläge könnten die ambitionierten Wachstumspläne ins Wanken bringen.

Für Anleger, die vom Boom der Raumfahrt profitieren wollen, lohnt sich daher ein Perspektivwechsel. Statt auf überhitzte Pure Plays zu setzen, rücken etablierte Konzerne in den Fokus – Unternehmen mit jahrzehntelanger Erfahrung, stabilen Cashflows und engen Verbindungen zu Raumfahrtagenturen wie NASA und ESA.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau dieses Profil erfüllen: solide bewertet, operativ stark und bestens positioniert, um langfristig vom Space-Boom zu profitieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Markt die versteckten Gewinner entdeckt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.