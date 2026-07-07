Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Toronto Stock Exchange and TSX Venture Exchange joined sponsors and charity partners at Vancouver's University Golf Club to open the market and celebrate the 2026 TMX Charity Golf Classic.





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Net proceeds from the annual tournament support the work of Room to Read and Backpack Buddies.

For more information, please visit www.tmxgolf.com.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304239

Source: Toronto Stock Exchange