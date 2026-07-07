The global solar industry is entering another challenging period, with photovoltaic installations expected to decline this year and potentially remain flat in 2027, according to Frank Niendorf, Vice President at JinkoSolar. In response, the company is placing greater emphasis on integrated energy solutions and accelerating the expansion of its energy storage business. "We are in the third consecutive year of consolidation in the solar industry," Niendorf told pv magazine in an interview at The smarter E Europe in Munich, noting that, although all photovoltaic manufacturers continue to report losses, ...

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