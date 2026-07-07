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WKN: A41B54 | ISIN: GB00BNKDVV71 | Ticker-Symbol:
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LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC Chart 1 Jahr
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LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
07.07.2026 16:06 Uhr
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The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 07

THE LINDSELL TRAIN INVESTMENT TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

It is announced that the un-audited Net Asset Value (inclusive of accumulated income) of The Lindsell Train Investment Trust plc ("LTIT"), which is managed by Lindsell Train Limited ("LTL"), at the below date was as follows:

30 June 2026 680.61 pence per Ordinary share

The above NAV figure is based on a revised valuation for LTIT's holding of 6,195 shares in LTL.

As at 30 June 2026, LTL shares were valued at £3,695.71 per share, a decrease of 9.8% from the valuation of £4,095.43 per share as at the previous monthly valuation on 29 May 2026. LTL's valuation is calculated with reference to a ratio of annualised notional net profits of £8.7m to Funds Under Management at LTL of £6.0 billion resulting in a percentage of funds under management of 1.65%.

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

07 July 2026

© 2026 PR Newswire
SpaceX-Hype zu teuer – Diese 5 Aktien bieten bessere Chancen
Raumfahrt-Aktien gehören aktuell zu den heißesten Wetten an den Börsen. Spätestens mit dem spektakulären Börsengang von SpaceX ist der Sektor endgültig im Fokus der Anleger angekommen. Fantasien rund um Satellitenkommunikation, Rechenzentren im All und neue Geschäftsmodelle treiben die Kurse immer weiter nach oben.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.