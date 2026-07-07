PDV MedTech Inc.; Corscience: PDV MedTech and Corscience Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance MedTech Development and Manufacturing Across the US and Europe

Collaboration connects European development expertise with U.S. manufacturing to give medtech innovators a seamless path from concept to commercialization for safety-critical medical devices.

MORGAN HILL, Calif. and ERLANGEN, Germany, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PDV MedTech, an INDO-MIM company and a leading U.S.-based medical device design, development and manufacturing organization, and Corscience GmbH & Co. KG, a Germany-based developer of safety-critical medical technologies, today announced a strategic partnership to give medtech innovators an end-to-end path from early-stage development to manufacturing and commercialization. The alliance combines Corscience's deep engineering expertise in complex medical devices with PDV MedTech's U.S. and global manufacturing infrastructure, aiming to reduce friction, shorten timelines and expand access to specialized capabilities across Europe and the United States.

The partnership addresses common challenges in regulated device development: proximity to engineering teams, access to specialized technical expertise, design for manufacturability, regulatory readiness and scalable production. European innovators gain access to PDV MedTech's manufacturing capabilities; U.S. companies gain Corscience's European development expertise and proven experience with the EU MDR regulatory framework. For both companies, the arrangement extends the geographic reach by leveraging each partner's regional networks and market expertise.

"Corscience has built its reputation on solving the hardest problems in cardiovascular and emergency medicine devices, where failure is not an option," said Dr. Jörg Pintaske, CEO of Corscience. "Expanding into the United States is a strategic priority for us, and PDV MedTech is exactly the partner we were looking for: a company with manufacturing depth, a customer-first culture, and the global infrastructure to take a product from our development labs all the way to the bedside. We are proud to formalize this relationship and excited about what we will build together."

The partnership offers a flexible model for companies requiring deep development expertise in safety-critical and connected devices, scalable manufacturing or a combination of both, depending on product requirements, regulatory strategy, cost targets and time-to-market priorities. Manufacturing options scale from prototype and low-volume builds in Morgan Hill and Utah, to medium- and high-volume production in San Antonio, TX, through to global-scale manufacturing in Mexico, India and the U.K., covering the full range from first prototype to high-volume commercialization.

"For 25 years, PDV MedTech has been focused on helping innovative solutions reach the market and make a meaningful impact on patients," said Bryant Grigsby, CEO of PDV MedTech. "The partnership gives medtech innovators a more complete path from early-stage development to manufacturing. It is designed to be more practical, more global, and more customer-driven. Together we are building the future of medtech, not just for our companies, but with our partners and customers."

About PDV MedTech

Founded in 2001 as Phoenix DeVentures, PDV MedTech is a trusted partner in medical device design, development and turnkey manufacturing. With experience across more than 600 projects, the company is recognized for its reliability, technical expertise and collaborative approach, helping advance healthcare innovation and transforming patients' lives. PDV MedTech's diverse portfolio covers the full spectrum of medical devices, with a focus on turning innovative ideas into successful commercial products for both startups and established OEMs. PDV MedTech is a member of INDO-MIM, a global leader in precision component manufacturing. The company is headquartered in California with facilities in Utah and Colorado, and leverages strategic offshore partnerships to seamlessly scale manufacturing. For more information, visit www.pdvmedtech.com.

About Corscience

Corscience GmbH & Co. KG is a Germany-based medical device development company with 25 years of specialized expertise in defibrillation, patient monitoring, and safety critical medical devices. Focused on the most demanding device classifications, Class IIb and Class III, Corscience combines deep domain knowledge in hardware and software engineering with hands-on experience in EU MDR approval strategies. The company serves medtech innovators across the world, providing development services that range from first concepts and embedded systems through OEM modules and customization to system testing and regulatory support. Corscience is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany. For more information, visit www.corscience.com.

Media Contacts

Ann Gargiulo | PDV MedTech | anng@pdvmedtech.com | 408-593-3148

Thomas Friedrich | Corscience | Thomas.friedrich@corscience.com | +49 9131977986-213