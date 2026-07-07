Medical Equipment Cooling Market worth $0.84 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Medical Equipment Cooling Market is projected to grow from about USD 0.68 billion in 2026 to USD 0.84 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Browse 300 market data Tables and 60 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Medical Equipment Cooling Market - Global Forecast to 2031'

Medical Equipment Cooling Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2025-2031

2025-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 0.68 billion

USD 0.68 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 0.84 billion

USD 0.84 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 4.4%

Medical Equipment Cooling Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the ultra-low temperature freezers segment is expected to register a CAGR of 4.6% between 2026 and 2031.

By end user, the blood collection centers & blood component providers segment held a 45-50% share of the medical equipment cooling market in 2025.

North America accounted for a 40-45% share of the global medical equipment cooling market in 2025.

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The market is reshaped by the rapid adoption of high-power imaging systems, minimally invasive surgical platforms, and AI-enabled diagnostic equipment, all of which generate greater thermal loads. Growing demand for compact, portable, and home-based medical devices is accelerating innovation in miniaturized, energy-efficient cooling technologies. Increasing regulatory focus on patient safety, equipment reliability, and operational uptime is driving investment in precision thermal management solutions. Additionally, sustainability goals are encouraging the use of low-noise, environmentally friendly, and energy-efficient cooling systems, while digital healthcare expansion is creating opportunities for smart, predictive cooling solutions that enhance device performance and lifecycle value.

Plasma freezers segment held a major share of the medical equipment cooling market in 2025.

Based on product, the plasma freezers segment held a major market share in 2025 due to its critical role in preserving plasma for therapeutic, transfusion, and research applications. Plasma freezers maintain stable ultra-low temperatures, ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of plasma-derived products, such as immunoglobulins, clotting factors, and albumin. Growing demand for plasma-based therapies, increasing prevalence of immune and coagulation disorders, and expanding biopharmaceutical research have accelerated adoption. Additionally, rising blood donation volumes, the expansion of blood banks and plasma collection centers, and stringent regulatory requirements for plasma storage have further strengthened the demand for advanced plasma freezing systems worldwide.

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Blood collection centers & blood component providers segment to exhibit the highest CAGR between 2026 and 2031.

The blood collection centers & blood component providers segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period due to the increasing global demand for plasma-derived therapies, rising blood and plasma donation programs, and expanding plasma fractionation capacity. The growing prevalence of chronic, autoimmune, and rare diseases is driving higher plasma collection volumes, requiring advanced cold chain infrastructure for safe storage and transportation. Governments and private organizations are also investing in new plasma collection facilities and modernizing existing centers to improve supply chain efficiency. Additionally, stringent regulatory requirements for maintaining plasma quality and traceability are boosting the adoption of advanced medical equipment cooling solutions in these facilities.

Asia Pacific to be the fastest-growing region in the medical equipment cooling market from 2026 to 2031.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This is mainly attributed to the rapid expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increasing investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology manufacturing, and growing adoption of advanced diagnostic and laboratory equipment. Rising healthcare expenditure, improving access to medical services, and expanding blood banks, research laboratories, and biobanking facilities are driving the demand for reliable medical cooling solutions. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are witnessing significant growth in life sciences research, vaccine production, and biologics manufacturing, further increasing the need for precision refrigeration and ultra-low-temperature storage systems. Government initiatives supporting healthcare modernization, cold chain infrastructure development, and domestic medical device manufacturing are also contributing to market growth. Additionally, the large patient population, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing clinical research activities, and strengthening pharmaceutical supply chains continue to create substantial opportunities, making it the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

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Top Companies in Medical Equipment Cooling Market:

The Top Companies in Medical Equipment Cooling Market include Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US), Haier Biomedical (Haier Group) (China), Avantor, Inc. (US), Eppendorf SE (Germany), Blue Star Limited (India), B Medical Systems (Azenta) (US), Godrej and Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. (India), BioLife Solutions (US), Berlinger & Co. AG (Germany), and Vestfrost Solutions A/S (Denmark).

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