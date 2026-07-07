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PR Newswire
07.07.2026 16:18 Uhr
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Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited: Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Revises USD FCNR(B) Deposit Rate to 7.50% p.a.

BENGALURU, India, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In line with the Reserve Bank of India's recent policy measures to encourage higher foreign currency inflows through Foreign Currency Non-Resident (Bank) [FCNR(B)] deposits, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has revised the interest rate on its USD FCNR(B) deposits for the 3 to 5-year tenure to 7.50% p.a. This revision reinforces the Bank's commitment to offering competitive, customer-centric banking solutions for the Non-Resident Indian (NRI) community while supporting India's efforts to strengthen its foreign exchange reserves and external sector.

Commenting on the development, Mr. Hitendra Jha, Head - Retail Liabilities, TASC & TPP, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, said:

"The RBI's policy initiative is a significant step towards attracting stable foreign currency inflows into the banking system while reinforcing confidence among Non-Resident Indians. In alignment with this vision, Ujjivan SFB has enhanced the interest rate on USD FCNR(B) Deposits for the 3 to 5-year tenure from the earlier offering to 7.50% p.a., making it one of the most competitive rates available in the industry. This enhancement reflects our commitment to providing attractive investment opportunities for NRIs while contributing to India's foreign exchange reserves and long-term financial stability."

With this enhanced offering, Ujjivan SFB aims to strengthen NRI participation, mobilize long-term foreign currency deposits, and support the nation's broader objective of sustainable economic growth and external sector resilience.

About Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Limited is a Scheduled Commercial Bank serving ~1 Cr+ customers through 776 branches across 335 districts in 26 states and Union Territories, supported by robust digital channels. The Bank offers a diversified portfolio spanning across Affordable Housing, MSME, Agri, Vehicle, Gold, Micro-Mortgage, FIG, and Microfinance (group and individual) loans. As of March 31, 2026, Ujjivan's gross loan book stood at ?40,655 Cr, with deposits of ?45,668 Cr and a Net worth of ?6,816 Cr. The Bank is rated AA- (Stable) for long-term facilities and A1+ for short-term instruments by CARE Ratings and CRISIL, respectively, reflecting the sustained strength of the bank's performance and balance sheet.

Website: www.ujjivansfb.bank.in

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3004572/Ujjivan_Small_Finance_Bank_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/ujjivan-small-finance-bank-revises-usd-fcnrb-deposit-rate-to-7-50-pa-302819604.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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