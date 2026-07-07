From ESS News Octopus Energy has introduced Nook, a new range of residential battery storage systems designed to expand access to home energy storage, including for apartment dwellers and renters. The lineup includes the Octopus Nook Cube, a 2 kWh plug-in battery that connects to a standard household socket and can be expanded to 10.5 kWh by adding additional units. The company also unveiled the Octopus Nook Colossus, a wall-mounted 5 kWh battery that can be scaled to 30 kWh for larger homes. Both systems are compatible with rooftop solar installations, come with a 12-year warranty, and are designed ...

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