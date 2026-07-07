PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, of $6,060,996 compared to $5,112,688 for the same period in 2025, an increase of 18.55%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, net income available to common shareholders was $11,617,890 compared to $9,813,082 for the same period in 2025, an increase of 18.39%.
As of June 30, 2026, the Company reported total assets of $1.514 billion compared to $1.402 billion on June 30, 2025, an increase of 8.05%. Total deposits were $1.291 billion and gross loans were $1.260 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to total deposits of $1.186 billion and gross loans of $1.176 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025, increases of 8.84% and 7.15%, respectively.
Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report record quarterly earnings. The Company continued to experience strong growth throughout the organization with over 7% growth in loans, deposits and assets plus over 18% growth in net income available to common shareholders. Our employees continue to help drive our success through their hard work and commitment to serving our customers daily. As always, we will look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."
For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, the Company had basic earnings of $4.02 per share compared to $3.42 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 17.54%. As of June 30, 2026, the book value per common share was $46.39 compared to $41.48 on June 30, 2025, an increase of 11.84%. On August 21, 2026, the Company will pay its third quarter dividend of $0.63 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. This will be the 59th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.
Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands.
www.pbknc.com
This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025 as presented are unaudited.
PB Financial Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheets
June 30,
December 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2026
2025
Assets
(unaudited)
*
Cash and due from banks
$
13,302
$
10,521
Interest-earning deposits with banks
26,569
24,093
Investment securities
167,720
143,472
Loans, gross
1,260,204
1,180,246
Allowance for credit losses
(10,891
)
(10,493
)
Premises and equipment, net
3,675
3,737
Goodwill
9,876
9,876
Other intangible assets
3,514
3,978
Other assets
40,506
39,229
Total assets
$
1,514,475
$
1,404,659
Liabilities and
Stockholders' Equity
Liabilities:
Deposits
$
1,290,855
$
1,186,279
FHLB advances
25,000
25,000
Subordinate debt
23,619
23,593
Junior subordinate debt
4,558
4,528
Other liabilities
12,359
12,186
Total liabilities
1,356,391
1,251,586
Shareholders' Equity:
Preferred stock
17,923
17,923
Common stock
3,021
2,977
Additional paid-in capital
57,217
55,930
Retained earnings
85,861
80,871
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(5,938
)
(4,628
)
Total shareholders' equity
158,084
153,073
Total liabilities and
shareholders' equity
$
1,514,475
$
1,404,659
Common stock outstanding
3,021,235
2,976,761
Book value per share
$
46.39
$
45.40
Tangible book value per share
$
41.96
$
40.75
* Derived from audited financial statements
PB Financial Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Operations
For the three months ended
For the six months ended
(Dollars in thousands)
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2026
2025
2026
2025
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
(unaudited)
Interest income
$
23,083
$
21,856
$
45,220
$
42,894
Interest expense
9,065
9,361
17,739
18,628
Net interest income
14,018
12,495
27,481
24,266
Provision for credit losses
120
118
404
279
Net interest income after
provision for credit losses
13,898
12,377
27,077
23,987
Non interest income
480
461
974
937
Non interest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
3,577
3,246
7,296
6,452
Occupancy and equipment
312
328
655
646
Advertising and promotion
34
62
74
123
Data processing
803
692
1,556
1,333
Professional services
219
253
432
491
Amortization of intangible assets
228
258
464
522
Foreclosure
-
8
-
8
Other
908
955
1,651
1,835
Total non-interest expenses
6,081
5,802
12,128
11,410
Income before income taxes
8,297
7,036
15,923
13,514
Income tax expense
1,923
1,610
3,678
3,074
Net income
6,374
5,426
12,245
10,440
Preferred stock dividends
313
313
627
627
Net income available to common shareholders
$
6,061
$
5,113
$
11,618
$
9,813
Net income per common share - basic
$
2.09
$
1.78
$
4.02
$
3.42
Net income per common share - diluted
$
1.93
$
1.70
$
3.72
$
3.27
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
2,897,095
2,870,239
2,887,595
2,865,207
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
3,135,678
3,009,741
3,120,110
3,001,570
Other Data
Return on average assets
1.67
%
1.53
%
1.65
%
1.50
%
Return on average equity
17.52
%
17.04
%
17.05
%
16.68
%
Net interest margin
3.87
%
3.74
%
3.89
%
3.68
%
Allowance for credit losses to loans
0.86
%
0.89
%
0.86
%
0.89
%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.10
%
0.06
%
0.10
%
0.06
%
Net charge-offs to loans
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
0.00
%
Efficiency ratio
42.59
%
45.53
%
43.09
%
45.85
%
Non-accrual loans
$
1,520
$
394
$
1,520
$
394
Other real estate owned
$
-
$
411
$
-
$
411
Gain/(loss) on sale of securities
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
For more information, contact:
Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com
SOURCE: PB Financial Corp
View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pb-financial-corporation-reports-record-second-quarter-2026-earnings-1187441