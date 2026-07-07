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ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 16:38 Uhr
175 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PB Financial Corporation Reports Record Second Quarter 2026 Earnings

ROCKY MOUNT, NC / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO of PB Financial Corporation (OTCQX:PBNC), the holding company (the "Company") for Providence Bank, reported net income available to common shareholders for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, of $6,060,996 compared to $5,112,688 for the same period in 2025, an increase of 18.55%. For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, net income available to common shareholders was $11,617,890 compared to $9,813,082 for the same period in 2025, an increase of 18.39%.

As of June 30, 2026, the Company reported total assets of $1.514 billion compared to $1.402 billion on June 30, 2025, an increase of 8.05%. Total deposits were $1.291 billion and gross loans were $1.260 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2026, compared to total deposits of $1.186 billion and gross loans of $1.176 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2025, increases of 8.84% and 7.15%, respectively.

Whitehurst commented, "I am very pleased to report record quarterly earnings. The Company continued to experience strong growth throughout the organization with over 7% growth in loans, deposits and assets plus over 18% growth in net income available to common shareholders. Our employees continue to help drive our success through their hard work and commitment to serving our customers daily. As always, we will look for opportunities to further enhance shareholder value."

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2026, the Company had basic earnings of $4.02 per share compared to $3.42 per share for the same period last year, an increase of 17.54%. As of June 30, 2026, the book value per common share was $46.39 compared to $41.48 on June 30, 2025, an increase of 11.84%. On August 21, 2026, the Company will pay its third quarter dividend of $0.63 per share for each share of common stock outstanding. This will be the 59th consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

Providence Bank is a state-chartered community bank headquartered at 450 N. Winstead Avenue in Rocky Mount, North Carolina, with branches in Rocky Mount, Tarboro, Nashville, Wilson, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Holly Ridge, Morehead City and Richlands.

www.pbknc.com

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 regarding PB Financial Corporation. Those statements may include but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements identified by words such as "believes," "considers," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects," "would be," and similar expressions. These statements are based upon current beliefs and expectations of management of PB Financial Corporation and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual or future results or events may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. PB Financial Corporation does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements in this press release. The information as of and for the quarters ended June 30, 2026 and June 30, 2025 as presented are unaudited.

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Balance Sheets

June 30,

December 31,

(Dollars in thousands)

2026

2025

Assets

(unaudited)

*

Cash and due from banks

$

13,302

$

10,521

Interest-earning deposits with banks

26,569

24,093

Investment securities

167,720

143,472

Loans, gross

1,260,204

1,180,246

Allowance for credit losses

(10,891

)

(10,493

)

Premises and equipment, net

3,675

3,737

Goodwill

9,876

9,876

Other intangible assets

3,514

3,978

Other assets

40,506

39,229

Total assets

$

1,514,475

$

1,404,659

Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities:

Deposits

$

1,290,855

$

1,186,279

FHLB advances

25,000

25,000

Subordinate debt

23,619

23,593

Junior subordinate debt

4,558

4,528

Other liabilities

12,359

12,186

Total liabilities

1,356,391

1,251,586

Shareholders' Equity:

Preferred stock

17,923

17,923

Common stock

3,021

2,977

Additional paid-in capital

57,217

55,930

Retained earnings

85,861

80,871

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(5,938

)

(4,628

)

Total shareholders' equity

158,084

153,073

Total liabilities and

shareholders' equity

$

1,514,475

$

1,404,659

Common stock outstanding

3,021,235

2,976,761

Book value per share

$

46.39

$

45.40

Tangible book value per share

$

41.96

$

40.75

* Derived from audited financial statements

PB Financial Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operations

For the three months ended

For the six months ended

(Dollars in thousands)

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

June 30,

2026

2025

2026

2025

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

(unaudited)

Interest income

$

23,083

$

21,856

$

45,220

$

42,894

Interest expense

9,065

9,361

17,739

18,628

Net interest income

14,018

12,495

27,481

24,266

Provision for credit losses

120

118

404

279

Net interest income after

provision for credit losses

13,898

12,377

27,077

23,987

Non interest income

480

461

974

937

Non interest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

3,577

3,246

7,296

6,452

Occupancy and equipment

312

328

655

646

Advertising and promotion

34

62

74

123

Data processing

803

692

1,556

1,333

Professional services

219

253

432

491

Amortization of intangible assets

228

258

464

522

Foreclosure

-

8

-

8

Other

908

955

1,651

1,835

Total non-interest expenses

6,081

5,802

12,128

11,410

Income before income taxes

8,297

7,036

15,923

13,514

Income tax expense

1,923

1,610

3,678

3,074

Net income

6,374

5,426

12,245

10,440

Preferred stock dividends

313

313

627

627

Net income available to common shareholders

$

6,061

$

5,113

$

11,618

$

9,813

Net income per common share - basic

$

2.09

$

1.78

$

4.02

$

3.42

Net income per common share - diluted

$

1.93

$

1.70

$

3.72

$

3.27

Basic weighted average shares outstanding

2,897,095

2,870,239

2,887,595

2,865,207

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding

3,135,678

3,009,741

3,120,110

3,001,570

Other Data

Return on average assets

1.67

%

1.53

%

1.65

%

1.50

%

Return on average equity

17.52

%

17.04

%

17.05

%

16.68

%

Net interest margin

3.87

%

3.74

%

3.89

%

3.68

%

Allowance for credit losses to loans

0.86

%

0.89

%

0.86

%

0.89

%

Non-performing assets to total assets

0.10

%

0.06

%

0.10

%

0.06

%

Net charge-offs to loans

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

0.00

%

Efficiency ratio

42.59

%

45.53

%

43.09

%

45.85

%

Non-accrual loans

$

1,520

$

394

$

1,520

$

394

Other real estate owned

$

-

$

411

$

-

$

411

Gain/(loss) on sale of securities

$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

For more information, contact:

Ted E. Whitehurst, President and CEO
252-467-2990; twhitehurst@pbknc.com

SOURCE: PB Financial Corp



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/pb-financial-corporation-reports-record-second-quarter-2026-earnings-1187441

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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