PriceLabs inc: PriceLabs Brings Revenue Management Wherever You Work, On Mobile, Into AI Tools, and Through Its API

Customers can now use PriceLabs on their phone, in AI tools like Claude, and via API, all connected to the same engine and data

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / PriceLabs , a leading revenue management platform for short and mid-term accommodations, today announced three new ways to use PriceLabs: a mobile app, in AI tools such as Claude via MCP, and through an upgraded Customer API.

PriceLabs takes the guesswork out of nightly pricing, using demand trends, local market data and an advanced algorithm to set the right rate. Until now, PriceLabs offered this service exclusively through its website. This release changes that: the same trusted pricing and data are now available wherever an operator already works. True to its promise, PriceLabs is making professional revenue management more accessible to operators of every size.

PriceLabs Mobile App

The mobile app puts PriceLabs tools in the host's and property manager's pockets. Users can check upcoming prices, monitor listing performance, and make adjustments from anywhere, staying close to their business without being tied to a desk. The PriceLabs App is available worldwide in 7 languages on iOS and Android.

PriceLabs MCP AI Connector

Launching after a successful two-month beta, the Model Context Protocol (MCP) AI Connector links a PriceLabs account to AI tools such as Claude, so users can ask questions or make changes like "Why did occupancy drop at my beach condo this month?" or "Set July 4th to $350 for this listing" in plain language. With this connection, AI tools will be able to surface the data users need to make decisions faster, while still incorporating their own domain expertise.

PriceLabs Customer API (CAPI)

Already used by more than 4,000 customers, the Customer API gets a sizable upgrade: 10+ new read and write endpoints and clearer documentation. It gives property management companies structured, reliable data to build internal dashboards, automated pricing workflows, and custom apps directly into their own tech stack.

One engine, everywhere you work

Wherever users access PriceLabs, the experience runs on the same PriceLabs engine and data.

Richie Khandelwal, Co-Founder of PriceLabs , said:

"We started with the vision of making highly analytical tools available to all. By expanding PriceLabs' capabilities into the places users are really working, we're continuing to serve that vision. By simplifying how you access PriceLabs, we hope more operators will be able to implement revenue management strategies."

These new updates are available globally to PriceLabs customers. For more information, visit pricelabs.co

Notes to editors

Press contact

press@pricelabs.co

About PriceLabs

PriceLabs is a revenue management platform designed for all short- and mid-term accommodation, from vacation rentals to hotels, campgrounds, aparthotels and serviced apartments. Since 2014, PriceLabs has helped property managers optimize their pricing strategies using AI-driven automation, market data insights, and flexible customization. PriceLabs currently prices over 600,000 listings globally. Learn more at pricelabs.co .

SOURCE: PriceLabs inc

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/travel/pricelabs-brings-revenue-management-wherever-you-work-on-mobile-into-ai-tools-and-through-it-1187442