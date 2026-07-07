Kultura Brands, Inc.: Kultura Brands Accelerates National Beverage Expansion with Appointment of Former Stateside Brands and Constellation Brands Executive Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Beverage Group

Kultura Brands appoints Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II to lead Kultura Beverage Group as the Company advances ADIOS Premium Tequila Seltzer and expands its long-term beverage platform.

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) ("Kultura," the "Company," or "Kultura Brands"), formerly Labor Smart Inc., an emerging consumer products company focused on building and scaling premium consumer brands, today announced the appointment of Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II as President and Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Beverage Group, the Company's dedicated beverage operating platform.

The appointment represents a significant milestone in Kultura's evolution as the Company continues investing in experienced leadership, commercial infrastructure, and disciplined execution to support long-term growth across its expanding beverage portfolio.

Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II joins Kultura with more than fifteen years of leadership experience across the beverage alcohol and consumer packaged goods industries. His career includes executive and commercial leadership positions spanning national accounts, distributor management, commercial strategy, organizational development, brand expansion, and market execution with respected organizations including Stateside Brands, Constellation Brands, Vermont Hard Cider Company, MillerCoors, Team Enterprises, and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association.

Most recently, Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II served as Vice President of National Accounts for Stateside Brands, where he helped expand the company's national account platform while supporting the continued commercial growth of its ready-to-drink portfolio, including Surfside and Super Lyte.

Prior to Stateside Brands, Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II spent nearly a decade with Constellation Brands, serving in progressive management roles across national accounts, distributor management, key account development, and on-premise execution.

As President and Chief Executive Officer of Kultura Beverage Group, Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II will lead the Company's beverage strategy, national account development, distributor partnerships, commercial execution, trade marketing, organizational development, and long-term platform expansion.

His immediate priority will be accelerating the national growth of ADIOS Premium Tequila Seltzer, Kultura's flagship ready-to-drink beverage brand. Positioned within one of the fastest-growing categories in beverage alcohol, ADIOS is being developed to compete in the premium tequila RTD segment through disciplined commercial execution, differentiated brand positioning, strategic distributor partnerships, and long-term consumer engagement.

With ADIOS continuing to expand its commercial footprint and Kultura strengthening its executive leadership team, the Company believes the timing is right to build a scalable beverage platform capable of supporting sustained long-term growth. While ADIOS represents the cornerstone of that strategy today, Kultura Beverage Group has been designed to support additional beverage brands, strategic partnerships, and future category expansion as the Company continues executing its long-term vision.

"We are not bringing Bobby into Kultura simply because of where he has been. We are bringing him in because of where we are going," said Scott Darnell, Chairman of Kultura Brands. "We have spent the past year assembling the brands, strategic relationships, commercial infrastructure, and leadership necessary to build something meaningful. The next phase is execution. Bobby has spent his career building high-performing organizations, strengthening distributor partnerships, developing winning commercial strategies, and helping brands compete at the highest level. His leadership, experience, and operational discipline make him the right person to lead Kultura Beverage Group as we work to establish ADIOS as one of the premier premium tequila ready-to-drink brands in the United States while continuing to build one of the beverage industry's next great growth platforms."

Kultura Chief Executive Officer Brad Wyatt said the appointment reflects the Company's continued investment in experienced leadership as it builds a scalable consumer products platform designed for long-term growth.

"Great brands are built through disciplined execution, exceptional leadership, and a relentless commitment to the customer," Wyatt said. "Daniel Robert 'Bobby' Bilicki II brings the commercial experience, operational discipline, and leadership necessary to help accelerate our next phase of growth. His ability to build teams, strengthen distributor relationships, and execute national commercial strategies makes him an outstanding addition to Kultura. As we continue investing behind ADIOS and our broader beverage portfolio, Bobby's leadership will help ensure we are building an organization positioned for sustainable long-term success."

Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II will work closely with Chief Operating Officer Brent Albin and the Company's executive leadership team to align commercial execution, supply chain coordination, distributor development, retail activation, organizational infrastructure, and long-term strategic planning as Kultura Beverage Group continues expanding its national footprint.

The appointment reinforces Kultura's commitment to building an executive leadership team with deep experience across every aspect of the beverage industry, from commercial strategy and distributor management to operational execution and long-term brand development. The Company believes that investing in experienced operators today creates a stronger foundation for future growth as its portfolio continues to expand.

Commenting on his appointment, Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II said he sees a unique opportunity to help build an organization capable of creating long-term value across multiple beverage categories.

"I feel incredibly fortunate to join Kultura Brands at the beginning of something special," said Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II. "I have always loved building high-performance brands and teams from the ground up, and I believe Kultura has assembled the vision, leadership, strategic relationships, and entrepreneurial culture to create something meaningful in this industry. There is tremendous opportunity ahead, and I look forward to working alongside Scott, Brad, Brent, the Board of Directors, our distributor partners, and the entire Kultura organization as we continue expanding ADIOS, strengthening our commercial capabilities, and building Kultura Beverage Group into one of the industry's premier beverage organizations."

As the flagship brand within Kultura Beverage Group, ADIOS Premium Tequila Seltzer represents the Company's first major growth platform. Developed to participate in the rapidly expanding premium tequila ready-to-drink category, ADIOS combines premium positioning with a scalable commercial strategy focused on distribution expansion, retail execution, consumer engagement, and long-term brand building.

The Company believes the appointment of Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II further strengthens its ability to execute against that strategy by adding seasoned commercial leadership at a time when ADIOS continues expanding into new markets and building relationships with distributor partners across the United States.

Looking beyond ADIOS, Kultura Beverage Group has been established as a long-term operating platform capable of supporting multiple beverage brands and strategic partnerships. The Company's objective is to create an integrated beverage organization with the leadership, infrastructure, and commercial capabilities necessary to develop, acquire, and scale brands across multiple categories while creating sustainable long-term shareholder value.

The appointment of Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II represents another important milestone in Kultura's long-term strategy of assembling experienced leadership capable of building enduring consumer brands. By combining proven beverage executives, strategic partnerships, disciplined commercial execution, and scalable operating infrastructure, Kultura believes it is positioning itself for its next phase of growth as it continues executing its long-term vision for Kultura Beverage Group.

About Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II

Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II is a beverage alcohol and consumer packaged goods executive with more than fifteen years of commercial leadership experience spanning national accounts, distributor management, commercial strategy, trade marketing, organizational development, brand expansion, and field execution.

Prior to joining Kultura Beverage Group, Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II served as Vice President of National Accounts for Stateside Brands, where he helped build and expand the Company's national account business while supporting the commercial growth of its ready-to-drink beverage portfolio, including Surfside and Super Lyte.

Before joining Stateside Brands, Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II spent nearly a decade with Constellation Brands, holding progressively senior management positions across national accounts, distributor management, key account strategy, market development, and on-premise execution.

Earlier in his career, Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II held leadership positions with Vermont Hard Cider Company, MillerCoors, Team Enterprises, and the National Electrical Manufacturers Association, developing broad experience across supplier, distributor, and customer channels throughout the beverage industry.

Daniel Robert "Bobby" Bilicki II earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology from Old Dominion University, where he was a walk-on member of the University's NCAA Division I men's basketball program.

About Kultura Beverage Group

Kultura Beverage Group, a subsidiary of Kultura Brands, Inc., will be the beverage operating platform of Kultura Brands, Inc., being established to centralize commercial leadership, brand development, distributor management, sales execution, trade marketing, operational planning, and long-term strategic growth across the Company's beverage portfolio.

The platform is initially focused on accelerating the national expansion of ADIOS Premium Tequila Seltzer while providing the commercial infrastructure necessary to support future beverage brands, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and category expansion. By bringing together experienced leadership, disciplined execution, and scalable operating systems, Kultura Beverage Group is designed to support sustainable growth across multiple beverage categories.

About Kultura Brands, Inc.

Kultura Brands, Inc. (OTCID:LTNC) is a publicly traded consumer products company focused on developing, acquiring, marketing, and scaling premium consumer brands across multiple high-growth categories.

Through experienced leadership, disciplined commercial execution, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence, Kultura is building an integrated consumer products platform designed to create long-term shareholder value. The Company combines executive talent, scalable infrastructure, strategic relationships, and brand development expertise to support the continued expansion of its portfolio across beverage, consumer packaged goods, and adjacent categories.

As Kultura continues executing its long-term growth strategy, the Company remains committed to building enduring brands, expanding strategic relationships, and creating a diversified consumer products organization positioned for sustainable growth.

Investor Relations & Media Contact

Kultura Brands, Inc.

Investor Relations

IR@kulturabrands.com

https://www.kulturabrands.com

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's business strategy, commercial initiatives, leadership appointments, beverage platform development, national expansion, distributor relationships, customer development, product commercialization, strategic partnerships, acquisitions, market opportunities, operational plans, future financial performance, and long-term shareholder value creation. Words such as "anticipates," "believes," "expects," "plans," "intends," "may," "will," "could," "should," "projects," "estimates," "continues," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements.

These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, assumptions, and projections and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to execute its business strategy, expand distribution, secure financing, maintain adequate working capital, successfully commercialize products, establish and maintain strategic relationships, attract and retain key personnel, integrate future acquisitions, satisfy applicable regulatory requirements, respond to competitive market conditions, and manage changing economic, consumer, and industry dynamics.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. Except as required by applicable law, Kultura Brands undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events, new information, future developments, or otherwise.

SOURCE: Kultura Brands, Inc.

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/kultura-brands-accelerates-national-beverage-expansion-with-appointment-1187445