EQS-News: Creative Management Partners LLC / Key word(s): Healthcare

America's #1 Health Talk Radio Show Rebrands as Health Talk America (HTA)



07.07.2026 / 16:37 CET/CEST

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The Dr. Bob Martin Show Enters a New Era While Honoring a 30-Year Legacy. The HTA ReBrand and Host Dr. Adam Brockman are Represented by Agent Alan Morell of Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP) BEVERLY HILLS, CA - July 7, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Announcing today, after more than 30 years as a nationally syndicated powerhouse, 'The Dr. Bob Martin Show' has officially rebranded as 'Health Talk America,' ushering in a new era for the nation's largest and most trusted health talk radio program while honoring the legacy of its legendary founder, Dr. Bob Martin. Broadcasting on 500+ stations and platforms nationally and worldwide and reaching an audience of 1.5-2 million weekly action-takers, 'Health Talk America' continues its mission to challenge the health status quo, uncover root causes of chronic health issues, and empower listeners to take proactive control of their health. The program is hosted by Dr. Adam Brockman, a specialist in anti-aging, regenerative and sports medicine and the founder of Complete Wellness Companies, recognized as one of the "Nation's Best and Brightest in Wellness" for eight consecutive years. Dr. Adam Brockman and the Rebranded #1 "Health Talk America" Show are represented by Agent Alan Morell of the Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP). Alongside is Dr. Bob Martin, a world-renowned integrative health practitioner, author of Secret Nerve Cures, and a pioneering voice in health and medicine for over three decades. "We've built something incredible over the last 30 years, and this rebrand reflects the growth and reach we've achieved," said Dr. Adam Brockman, Host & Executive Producer. "Health Talk America better represents who we are - a national platform delivering trusted health, wellness, nutrition, longevity, and medical content across radio, podcast, digital media, and streaming. Dr. Bob's vision laid the foundation, and I'm proud to continue building on that legacy." The show ranks in the top 1% of all podcasts and reports that 84% of listeners act on recommendations heard on the program. With segments like Health Alternative of the Week and Health Mystery of the Week, Health Talk America remains committed to its core philosophy, to teach listeners how to become "Their Own Best Doctor." Look for Dr. Adam Brockman's book, "Before the Knife," in agreement through Agent Alan Morell and Creative Management Partners to be published by Blackstone Publishing. For Sponsors and Advertising Partnerships and on air Talent Bookings, 'Health Talk America" contact is Agent Alan Morell of the Creative Management Partners LLC (CMP) at email: amorell@creativemanagementpartners.com Listeners can tune in to 'Health Talk America' on iHeartRadio, major podcast platforms, and at healthtalkamerica.com , where past episodes, show archives, and listener resources are available. Health questions can be submitted by calling 800-606-8822 or visiting healthtalkamerica.com . About Health Talk America 'Health Talk America' is America's largest and longest-running health talk show - delivering trusted health, wellness, nutrition, longevity, and medical content through radio, podcasts, digital media, and streaming platforms. Reaching audiences nationwide with leading physicians, researchers, wellness experts, and top health brands, Health Talk America empowers millions of listeners to become 'their own best doctor.' Media, Sponsorship & Booking Inquiries: Creative Management Partners LLC

9440 Santa Monica Blvd.

Suite 301

(508) 292-7900

Beverly Hills, CA 90210

www.creativemanagementpartners.com

News Source: Creative Management Partners LLC





07.07.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

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