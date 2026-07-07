DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Global Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market is Anticipated to Cross the USD 110 Billion Mark by 2034 | DelveInsight

The biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market is witnessing robust growth, driven by the rising production of biologics, biosimilars, vaccines, and advanced cell and gene therapies. Increasing investments in biopharmaceutical manufacturing capacity, coupled with the widespread adoption of single-use technologies and automation, are accelerating market expansion. Growing demand for high-quality, scalable, and regulatory-compliant manufacturing solutions is further fueling the adoption of advanced processing equipment and consumables.

LAS VEGAS, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables companies' market shares, challenges, biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market drivers, barriers, trends, and key biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables companies in the market.

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Summary

2025 Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Size: USD 52.1 Billion

USD 52.1 Billion 2034 Projected Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Size: USD 116.4 Billion

USD 116.4 Billion Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Growth Rate (2026-2034): ~ 9%

9% Largest Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market: North America

North America Largest Product Type Segment: Filtration Systems Category

Filtration Systems Category Key Companies in the Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Cytiva, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf SE, Lonza Group AG, Repligen Corporation, Avantor, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Getinge AB, GEA Group AG, ABEC, Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Entegris, Inc., Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and others

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Key Factors Contributing to the Rise in Growth of the Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market

Rising Demand for Biologics and Biosimilars: The increasing adoption of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, cell therapies, and biosimilars has significantly boosted the need for advanced biopharmaceutical processing equipment and single-use consumables. These products require specialized manufacturing systems to ensure high product quality and regulatory compliance.

The increasing adoption of monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, recombinant proteins, cell therapies, and biosimilars has significantly boosted the need for advanced biopharmaceutical processing equipment and single-use consumables. These products require specialized manufacturing systems to ensure high product quality and regulatory compliance. Expansion of Biopharmaceutical Manufacturing Capacity: Pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers are investing heavily in expanding production facilities to meet the growing global demand for biologics. These capacity expansions are driving purchases of bioreactors, filtration systems, chromatography equipment, and disposable processing components.

Pharmaceutical companies and contract manufacturers are investing heavily in expanding production facilities to meet the growing global demand for biologics. These capacity expansions are driving purchases of bioreactors, filtration systems, chromatography equipment, and disposable processing components. Growing Adoption of Single-Use Technologies: Single-use bioprocessing equipment and consumables are increasingly replacing traditional stainless-steel systems due to their lower contamination risk, reduced cleaning requirements, faster turnaround times, and lower operational costs. This trend is accelerating market growth across both clinical and commercial manufacturing.

Single-use bioprocessing equipment and consumables are increasingly replacing traditional stainless-steel systems due to their lower contamination risk, reduced cleaning requirements, faster turnaround times, and lower operational costs. This trend is accelerating market growth across both clinical and commercial manufacturing. Increasing Investments in Cell and Gene Therapy Production: The rapid development of cell and gene therapies has created demand for specialized processing equipment capable of handling small-batch, high-value biologics. Manufacturers are investing in flexible and scalable technologies to support these advanced therapeutic modalities.

The rapid development of cell and gene therapies has created demand for specialized processing equipment capable of handling small-batch, high-value biologics. Manufacturers are investing in flexible and scalable technologies to support these advanced therapeutic modalities. Expansion of CDMOs: The growing reliance on outsourcing biopharmaceutical manufacturing has fueled investments by CDMOs in state-of-the-art processing infrastructure. Their continuous expansion is driving sustained demand for bioprocess equipment, consumables, and automation solutions.

The growing reliance on outsourcing biopharmaceutical manufacturing has fueled investments by CDMOs in state-of-the-art processing infrastructure. Their continuous expansion is driving sustained demand for bioprocess equipment, consumables, and automation solutions. Technological Advancements in Bioprocessing: Innovations such as automated bioreactors, continuous bioprocessing, digital monitoring systems, process analytical technologies (PAT), and AI-enabled manufacturing are improving production efficiency, product consistency, and operational flexibility, encouraging equipment upgrades.

Innovations such as automated bioreactors, continuous bioprocessing, digital monitoring systems, process analytical technologies (PAT), and AI-enabled manufacturing are improving production efficiency, product consistency, and operational flexibility, encouraging equipment upgrades. Increasing Vaccine Production and Pandemic Preparedness: Governments and pharmaceutical companies continue to strengthen vaccine manufacturing capabilities to improve preparedness for future infectious disease outbreaks. This has resulted in ongoing investments in upstream and downstream bioprocessing equipment and disposable consumables.

Governments and pharmaceutical companies continue to strengthen vaccine manufacturing capabilities to improve preparedness for future infectious disease outbreaks. This has resulted in ongoing investments in upstream and downstream bioprocessing equipment and disposable consumables. Stringent Regulatory and Quality Standards: Regulatory agencies require strict compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and quality assurance protocols for biologics manufacturing. This encourages manufacturers to adopt advanced processing systems and high-quality consumables that enhance process reliability and product safety.

Regulatory agencies require strict compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) and quality assurance protocols for biologics manufacturing. This encourages manufacturers to adopt advanced processing systems and high-quality consumables that enhance process reliability and product safety. Growing Biopharmaceutical R&D Activities: Rising research investments by pharmaceutical companies, biotechnology firms, and academic institutions are increasing the demand for laboratory-scale and pilot-scale bioprocessing equipment. The transition of drug candidates from research to commercial manufacturing further supports market expansion.

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Regional Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Insights

North America

North America held the largest share of the biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market, accounting for approximately 38% of global revenue in 2025.

The region's leadership is supported by its well-established biopharmaceutical industry, robust manufacturing capabilities, and continuous investments in biologics research, development, and production.

The United States, in particular, is home to a large number of biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, which represent the primary consumers of bioprocessing equipment and consumables for both clinical development and commercial manufacturing.

Furthermore, favorable government initiatives promoting biotechnology and biomanufacturing, coupled with the growing demand for biologics, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, and cell and gene therapies, are accelerating the expansion of manufacturing capacity across the region.

The increasing adoption of advanced technologies such as single-use bioprocessing systems, process automation, and digital manufacturing solutions is further enhancing production efficiency and flexibility.

In addition, North America's mature supply chain infrastructure, highly skilled workforce, and strong focus on technological innovation continue to reinforce its dominant position in the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market.

Europe

The European biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market is experiencing steady growth, supported by the region's well-established biopharmaceutical manufacturing industry, rising investments in biologics production, and a favorable regulatory and innovation landscape.

Europe hosts several prominent bioprocessing technology providers, including Sartorius AG and Cytiva, alongside a strong network of pharmaceutical companies and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) that are expanding their production capacities to address the increasing demand for biologics, vaccines, and advanced therapeutic products.

Furthermore, supportive regulatory policies and a growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing practices and continuous bioprocessing are accelerating the adoption of advanced processing equipment and high-performance consumables.

The availability of a highly skilled workforce, robust research and development capabilities, and the increasing outsourcing of biopharmaceutical manufacturing activities continue to strengthen the market's growth trajectory across the region.

Asia-Pacific

The Asia Pacific region is becoming a key growth hub for the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market, driven by the rapid expansion of biopharmaceutical manufacturing, rising investments in biotechnology, and increasing demand for biologics and biosimilars.

Major economies, including China, India, South Korea, and Japan, are strengthening their domestic biopharmaceutical production capabilities through supportive government policies, favorable regulatory frameworks, and competitive manufacturing costs.

The growing presence of contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), coupled with increased clinical research activities and ongoing improvements in healthcare infrastructure, is fueling the need for advanced bioprocessing equipment and consumables.

Furthermore, leading biopharmaceutical manufacturers such as Samsung Biologics and WuXi AppTec continue to invest in large-scale biologics production facilities across the region, enhancing manufacturing capacity, reinforcing supply chains, and driving the adoption of single-use technologies and next-generation bioprocessing solutions.

Collectively, these developments are establishing APAC as one of the fastest-growing and most strategically important markets in the global biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables industry.

To know more about why North America is leading the market growth in the biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market, get a snapshot of the Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Share

Recent Developmental Activities in the Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market

In February 2026, Sartorius AG announced that it invested approximately EUR 442 million in expanding its bioprocess production capabilities, including facilities in Europe, with a focus on advanced filtration technologies and sustainable solutions.

announced that it invested approximately EUR 442 million in expanding its bioprocess production capabilities, including facilities in Europe, with a focus on advanced filtration technologies and sustainable solutions. In July 2025, Thermo Fisher Scientific acquired a manufacturing site from Sanofi to expand sterile fill-finish capacity, reflecting increasing demand for large-scale biologics production.

acquired a manufacturing site from Sanofi to expand sterile fill-finish capacity, reflecting increasing demand for large-scale biologics production. In June 2025, Cytiva expanded its filtration manufacturing capacity in Pensacola, Florida, increasing membrane production by 20% to meet rising demand for bioprocessing filters.

expanded its filtration manufacturing capacity in Pensacola, Florida, increasing membrane production by 20% to meet rising demand for bioprocessing filters. In June 2025, Cytiva completed part of its $1.6 billion global investment program, including expansions in the United States to enhance bioprocessing manufacturing capabilities, reflecting strong regional demand for equipment and consumables.

completed part of its $1.6 billion global investment program, including expansions in the United States to enhance bioprocessing manufacturing capabilities, reflecting strong regional demand for equipment and consumables. In June 2025, Cytiva completed major capacity expansions, including significantly increasing chromatography resin production in Uppsala, Sweden, to strengthen regional supply chains and meet rising biologics demand.

What is Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables?

Biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables comprise the specialized systems, instruments, and disposable products used throughout the manufacturing of biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, recombinant proteins, and other biologics. Processing equipment includes bioreactors, fermenters, filtration systems, chromatography columns, centrifuges, mixers, incubators, and filling and finishing systems that enable upstream and downstream manufacturing operations. Consumables encompass single-use bioprocessing products such as bioreactor bags, tubing, connectors, filters, membranes, culture media, chromatography resins, sampling devices, and sterile containers that come into direct contact with the product during production. Together, these technologies support efficient, scalable, and contamination-controlled manufacturing while ensuring compliance with stringent regulatory and quality standards. The increasing adoption of single-use technologies, process automation, and continuous bioprocessing is further driving innovation in the biopharmaceutical processing equipment and consumables market.

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2023-2034 Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market CAGR ~9% Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Size by 2034 USD 116.4 Billion Key Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Sartorius AG, Cytiva, Merck KGaA, Eppendorf SE, Lonza Group AG, Repligen Corporation, Avantor, Inc., Corning Incorporated, Danaher Corporation, Getinge AB, GEA Group AG, ABEC, Inc., PBS Biotech, Inc., Meissner Filtration Products, Inc., Entegris, Inc., Saint-Gobain Life Sciences, Parker-Hannifin Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., and others

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Assessment

Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Segmentation Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Segmentation By Product Type: Equipment (Bioreactors, Filtration Systems, Chromatography Systems, Centrifuges & Separators, and Others) and Consumables Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Segmentation By Workflow Stage: Upstream Processing, Downstream Processing, Formulation & Fill-Finish, and Quality Control & Analytical Testing Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Segmentation By Application: Monoclonal Antibodies (mAbs), Vaccines, Recombinant Proteins, Cell & Gene Therapies, and Others Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

Which MedTech key players in the biopharmaceutical processing equipment & consumables market are set to emerge as the trendsetter explore @ Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Analysis

Table of Contents

1 Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Report Introduction 2 Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Executive Summary 3 Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Key Factors Analysis 4 Impact Analysis 5 Regulatory Analysis 6 Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Porter's Five Forces Analysis 7 Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Assessment 8 Competitive Landscape 9 Startup Funding & Investment Trends 10 Biopharmaceutical Processing Equipment & Consumables Market Company and Product Profiles 11 KOL Views 12 Project Approach 13 About DelveInsight 14 Disclaimer & Contact Us

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