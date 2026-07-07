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ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 17:02 Uhr
249 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

JRM Construction Management Earns 2026 Great Place To Work Certification, Fueled by a Strong Employee-Owned Culture

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / JRM Construction Management, a leading employee-owned construction firm headquartered in New York City with offices nationwide, has earned its 2026 Great Place To Work Certification. Based on direct employee feedback, the recognition highlights JRM's people-first culture and the ownership mindset that drives exceptional client experiences.

The Certification reflects strong employee sentiment around the values that shape JRM's business. Employees consistently report that clients would rate JRM's service as excellent, that management operates with honesty and integrity, and that they feel proud to be part of the company. They also highlight an inclusive environment where new hires are welcomed and trusted with meaningful responsibility.

"At JRM, our success has always started with our people," said Joseph P. Romano, Chief Executive Officer of JRM. "This Certification is especially meaningful because it comes directly from our employees. As an employee-owned company, we all have a stake in what we are building together, for our clients and for each other. I am incredibly grateful to our teams nationwide for the commitment they bring to their work every day."

JRM's culture is rooted in the belief that great construction begins with strong teams and trusted relationships. The company invests in its people, provides opportunities for professional growth, and empowers employees to take ownership of their work. That approach supports highly collaborative, client-centered project delivery and helps create the positive construction experience JRM is known for.

As JRM continues to expand nationally, its employee-owned culture remains central to how the company grows. The Great Place To Work Certification reinforces the connection between employee experience, client service, and long-term success.

JRM is actively growing its teams and welcomes candidates who are interested in building meaningful careers with a company that values ownership. Learn more about JRM's career opportunities at jrmcm.com.

Contact Information:

Sunny Khan
Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management
sukhan@jrmcm.com
212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-earns-2026-great-place-to-work-certification-fueled-by-a-st-1187084

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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