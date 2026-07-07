AccountAbility in a Leadership Dialogue With the Former CEO & President of Saudi Aramco - Mr. Abdallah S. Jum'ah

A wide-ranging conversation that explores trust, relationships, and emotional intelligence behind one of the world's most successful leaders and his record of business transformation

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / AccountAbility, today, announced the publication of an exclusive conversation between Mr. Abdallah S. Jum'ah, former President and Chief Executive Officer of Aramco, and Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, Chief Executive Officer of AccountAbility, in the June 2026 issue of AccountAbility in a Sustainable World Quarterly (ASWQ).

Drawing on a career that spanned more than four decades, Mr. Jum'ah reflects on the experiences and principles that shaped his leadership journey, from joining Aramco as a young mailroom attendant to leading one of the world's largest energy companies.

The conversation explores the qualities that define exceptional leaders, including humility, trust, and mutual respect.

"Humility is not a question of being weak in front of others. Humility is the ability to know yourself, knowing your weaknesses and strengths, but the most important aspect of humility is recognizing that you, as a leader, do not have all the answers. If you realize that you do not have the answers, then you can build the right team." said Mr. Abdallah S. Jum'ah, former CEO and President of Aramco.

Throughout the interview, Mr. Jum'ah explores how these principles supported him in building high-performing teams, fostering innovation, and creating an organizational culture focused on long-term success.

"From the very beginning, I decided to hire people who are much smarter than I am. People say do not bring a strong man or woman to work for you, but I am against that. A strong individual will strengthen me, a weak individual will weaken me. I hope that I built a powerful team of tigers.", said Mr. Jum'ah.

Throughout the discussion, Mr. Jum'ah reflects that, empowering people, embracing diverse perspectives, and encouraging continuous learning will ultimately create an environment where individuals will be able to contribute their best. Leadership, he suggests, is strengthened by curiosity, cultural understanding, and a willingness to learn from others.

"Religion is very important in human life. Religion brings strong values to all its followers. There is no religion that will encourage you to kill, maim, or do bad things. All religions tell you to be a good person. To understand people, to understand what makes them tick, and to respect them, you have to understand something about their beliefs.", he added.

The conversation traces several themes that have shaped Mr. Jum'ah's leadership philosophy, including:

Building teams that are, collectively, stronger than the individual leader.

Leading with humility by recognizing both one's strengths and limitations.

Creating cultures founded on trust, respect, and continuous learning.

Recognizing character and emotional intelligence as technical expertise.

The interview closes with a broader reflection that lasting leadership is measured not just by business performance, but by the people developed, the culture established, and the organization left behind.

"Leadership is often discussed in terms of strategy and performance. This conversation is, yet another, reminder that organizations are ultimately built by people and comprised of people. Humility, trust, respect, and investing in others remain among the most enduring qualities of effective leadership," said Mr. Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser, Chief Executive Officer of AccountAbility.

The full conversation, "Reflections of a Distinguished Executive Officer: A Conversation Between Mr. Abdallah S. Jum'ah and Sunil (Sunny) A. Misser," appears in the latest edition of Accountability in a Sustainable World Quarterly here.

You can watch the full video interview here.

About AccountAbility

AccountAbility is an expert international Sustainability Advisory and Standards firm. Established in 1995 and structured as a Public Benefit Corporation, we work with businesses, investors, governments, and multilateral organizations to?innovate and lead?the global sustainability agenda by improving the practices and performance of organizations. We focus on delivering practical, effective, and enduring results that enable our clients and standards users to succeed.

AccountAbility operates globally from offices in New York, London, Riyadh, and Dubai, supported by a highly qualified team recognized by the Financial Times, Forbes, and Capital Finance International. AccountAbility is also acknowledged in the U.S. Library of Congress as a source of ESG & sustainability research and thought leadership.

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jon.damon@accountability.org

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AccountAbility

Website: www.accountability.org

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/accountability-in-a-leadership-dialogue-with-the-former-ceo-and-1187473