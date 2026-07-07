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PR Newswire
07.07.2026 17:06 Uhr
260 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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GIGABYTE Demonstrates AI TOP ATOM Four-Node Clustering on Scientific Computing

TAIPEI, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GIGABYTE, the world's leading computer brand, demonstrates how AI TOP ATOM four-node clustering scales local AI computing for increasingly complex workloads. As AI models, scientific simulations, and enterprise applications continue to grow in size and complexity, standalone systems are increasingly insufficient to meet rising memory and compute demands. AI TOP ATOM clustering removes that constraint, enabling memory-intensive workloads to run locally without compromising on data security.

Each AI TOP ATOM node delivers 1 PFLOPS FP4 AI performance and 128 GB unified memory. Through a RoCE-capable 200GbE switch, four interconnected nodes, each with 128 GB of unified memory, enable memory-intensive workloads to scale beyond the limits of a standalone system. The modular architecture allows organizations to scale from one node to four nodes as workload requirements evolve while maintaining local deployment and full data sovereignty, providing a scalable foundation for larger AI and scientific computing workloads.

To demonstrate these capabilities, GIGABYTE collaborated with NVIDIA to showcase an AI-driven scientific computing workflow on AI TOP ATOM clusters. Powered by NVIDIA NemoClaw blueprints, the workflow orchestrates NVIDIA Nemotron-3-Nano-30B-NVFP4 open-source models for research hypothesis generation and dispatches GROMACS to execute simulations across the cluster. By connecting AI reasoning with scientific simulation, the workflow demonstrates how AI-driven research can be executed within a clustered computing environment.

As part of the demonstration, the workflow is applied to thermal interface material (TIM) development for advanced semiconductor packaging, a workload that increasingly relies on large-scale molecular dynamics simulations. While standalone systems are typically limited to simulations of approximately 10 million atoms before encountering memory constraints, a four-node AI TOP ATOM cluster extends simulation capacity beyond 30 million atoms for next-generation IC packaging research.

The demonstration highlights how AI TOP ATOM four-node clustering can support larger-scale scientific simulations that exceed the capabilities of a standalone system, extending its role from AI development to emerging scientific computing applications. For more information, please visit GIGABYTE AI TOP ATOM.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/3002874/image1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-demonstrates-ai-top-atom-four-node-clustering-on-scientific-computing-302815692.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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