Sparke Films: From the Team Behind 'PRIMITIVE WAR' Comes a New Cinematic Series: 'DINOSAURS OF THE WILD WEST'

Official Kickstarter Campaign Launches Alongside Full Trailer Narrated by Cobra Kai actor Jesse Kove. First teaser generates millions of views.

GOLD COAST, Australia, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the VIRAL FIRST TEASER that generated millions of views across social media platforms in June, SPARKE FILMS - the creators behind 2025 cult-dinosaur feature, PRIMITIVE WAR, launch a new live action series that invites dinosaur fans to join them in creating "the New Frontier."

Inspired by the illustrated world and artwork of creator Shaun Keenan, DINOSAURS OF THE WILD WEST blends large-scale storytelling with prehistoric spectacle. The series imagines a world where humanity didn't build civilization on horses and steam… but on dinosaurs.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"In an alternate frontier, humanity navigates a dangerous land where every journey, every town, and every war depend on the giant creatures that shaped civilization itself. But now, something is rising that threatens to change the world and the dinosaur connection forever. Dinosaurs of the Wild West is an epic adventure series that reimagines the American frontier through a world millions of years in the making."

Launching today alongside a cinematic first-look trailer narrated by Cobra Kai actor Jesse Kove, the Kickstarter campaign invites audiences to claim their place in the frontier through an independently driven production model.

"Instead of waiting years for a network to decide whether this should exist, we're putting that decision directly in the hands of audiences. It was heartwarming to see the teaser liked and shared so enthusiastically by millions of fans. That response is entirely down to audiences embracing the concept, it tells us everything we need to know about whether this world deserves to exist. Creators are past the point of proving they can go direct to fans - Chris Stuckmann's Shelby Oaks becoming the highest funded horror Kickstarter of all time solidified that. Dinosaurs of the Wild West is our version of that moment with our own built-in audience. This is a pre-order model - if enough fans around the world show up and claim their place, we're away," said showrunner Luke Sparke.

Alongside the full trailer, DINOSAURS OF THE WILD WEST Kickstarter campaign unveils a mix of EARLY BIRD and LIMITED EDITION rewards that include:

VIP ON SET EXPERIENCES

FIRST EDITION TRADING CARD SET & STATUE

BEHIND THE SCENES ACCESS

ASSOCIATE PRODUCER CREDITS

And the opportunity to CREATE A DINOSAUR for the series.



The initial goal will produce the first 2 episodes of the series. STRETCH GOALS are ready to bring the complete vision to life - including more episodes and full season. Fans only have 30 days to pre-order and make this series happen.

"Dinosaurs of the Wild West combines two of my favourite things. I illustrated a world that I wanted to live in. So, seeing how Luke is already bringing this world to life is surreal and beyond exciting. I can't wait to see what he does with the dinosaur playground I created," said creator Shaun Keenan.

Luke Sparke's Primitive War, currently streaming on Hulu in the USA, was awarded Best Film and Best Director at the 2026 Film Threat Award This!, cementing the project's status as a breakout independent genre achievement.

This new project combines western mythology, frontier survival, and prehistoric creatures into an original universe that asks a simple question:

What if our world was built on dinosaurs?

WATCH THE TRAILER:

https://youtu.be/OfsgDuvv_t0

PRE-ORDER THE EPISODES NOW:

https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/sparkefilms/dinosaurs-of-the-wild-west-series

ABOUT THE PROJECT

Dinosaurs of the Wild West is an original cinematic universe created by filmmaker Luke Sparke and developed alongside a team of producers, artists and visual effects talent behind Primitive War and multiple internationally released feature films. It is produced by Carmel Imrie, Carly Sparke and Luke Sparke with Executive Producers Geoff Imrie, Eric Weick, Colin Hurdle, Kelly Clifford, Luke Sparke

The Dinosaurs of the Wild West promotional teaser and trailer were completed in house by Luke Sparke, Sparke Films, Let it Be Entertainment and Sparke Effects including VFX artists Vivian David, Jared Johnson, Mark Griffiths, Julien Romeo, Felipe Gonzalez, Evan Robinson, Alejandro Agudelo and in conjunction with Kubo vfx studio. VFX Supervision by Luke Sparke, Post Produced by Carly Sparke, Executive Creative Brooke Marsden and original score by Frederik Wiedmann.

MEDIA CONTACT:

production@dinosofthewest.com



SOCIAL TAGS:

@dinosaursofthewildwesttv

TikTok: @primitivewarmovie

Facebook: @primitivewarmovie

Instagram: @primitivewarmovieofficial

Instagram: @letitbeentertainment

Instagram: @sparke_films_official

Official Site: DOTWW.com

X: @lukesparke

insta: @lukesparke

FB: @lukesparkeofficial

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2f68d7dc-af48-4752-ac77-eaf0a3aabb88