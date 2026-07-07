Pensacola, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - July 7, 2026) - Grace + Grey Med Spa has announced the expansion of the practice's wellness offerings through the Wellness Institute at Grace + Grey Med Spa. As part of this growth initiative, the practice has added Nurse Practitioner Taylor Howell to its team, supporting the continued development of wellness-focused services and helping meet increasing patient demand for medically guided wellness care.

The expansion represents the next phase of the practice's broader approach to health, wellness, and preventive care. Through the Wellness Institute, Grace + Grey Med Spa is strengthening its focus on services related to hormone health, metabolic wellness, longevity-focused care, and personalized wellness planning. The initiative is designed to provide patients with access to wellness services that complement the practice's existing aesthetic and skin health services within a clinical setting.

Internally, the expansion of wellness services has involved several operational enhancements aimed at supporting patient care through the Wellness Institute. Grace + Grey Med Spa has expanded provider availability, refined scheduling processes, and strengthened care coordination to accommodate a growing number of wellness consultations and follow-up appointments. The addition of Nurse Practitioner Taylor Howell further supports these efforts by increasing clinical capacity and enabling the practice to meet rising demand for wellness-focused services while supporting the continued development of the Wellness Institute.

"I'm excited to join Grace + Grey Med Spa and help grow the Wellness Institute by providing personalized, root-cause care that supports long-term wellness," said Taylor Howell, NP.

Looking ahead, Grace + Grey Med Spa views the expansion of wellness services as an important step in the practice's continued growth. With additional clinical resources, expanded provider capacity, and enhanced operational support in place, the practice is positioned to further develop the Wellness Institute and increase access to wellness-focused care for patients throughout the Pensacola community.

To learn more about the Wellness Institute at Grace + Grey Med Spa or to schedule a consultation with Taylor Howell, NP, visit www.graceandgreymedspa.com or contact the practice directly to book an appointment.

About Grace + Grey Med Spa

Grace + Grey Med Spa is a Pensacola-based medical aesthetics and wellness practice focused on delivering personalized care through a combination of aesthetic, skin health, and wellness services. Guided by a team of experienced medical professionals, the practice offers customized treatment plans designed to address individual goals and needs. Through its Wellness Institute and aesthetic services, Grace + Grey Med Spa supports patients seeking a comprehensive, medically guided approach to health, wellness, and self-care.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/304247

Source: GetFeatured