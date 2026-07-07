London Business School announces £25 million gift from the David and Molly Pyott Foundation and David and Molly Pyott

LONDON, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Business School (LBS) today announces a £25 million gift from the David and Molly Pyott Foundation and David and Molly Pyott.

In recognition of this historic gift, the School will name its iconic North Building at Sussex Place, overlooking Regent's Park, as the David and Molly Pyott Building. The gift will also establish a major scholarship programme that will enable the School to attract talented MBA students over the next decade.

One of the largest philanthropic contributions in London Business School history, this gift reflects the longstanding commitment that David, a graduate of the MSc13(1980) class and the first alumnus to serve as Chair of the School's Governing Body, and Molly have dedicated to LBS. Their gift takes the School's record-breaking Forever Forward fundraising campaign to over £170 million raised towards the £200 million campaign goal.

Commenting on their gift, David and Molly Pyott say: "London Business School has long held a special place for us. We have seen firsthand how LBS shapes careers and transforms lives, exactly as it did for David. We believe deeply that our gift will help LBS to unlock opportunities and achieve its full potential."

The David and Molly Pyott Building will extend the footprint of LBS's top-ranked Executive Education programmes and strengthen the School's excellence in developing global business leaders throughout their careers.

Dr David E.I. Pyott, CBE, CStJ has had a distinguished international business career. As Chief Executive Officer of Allergan from 1998 to 2015, he led the global pharmaceutical company through a period of significant growth and innovation. In recognition of his achievements, he received the Director of the Year Award from the National Association of Corporate Directors in 2011. He is a director on the boards of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. In addition, he is a trustee and member of the Executive Committee of the California Institute of Technology.

Sergei Guriev, Dean of London Business School, says: "We are proud, humbled, and grateful to David and Molly for this transformational gift that is a powerful demonstration of a deep lifelong connection to London Business School and a strong vote of confidence in the School's future. Generations of LBS students will be inspired by David and Molly's remarkable personal journey and their lasting impact on business education, business, and society worldwide."

About London Business School

London Business School's purpose is to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world. The School is consistently ranked among the world's top business schools and is widely acknowledged as a centre for outstanding research and thought leadership.

In addition to its highly ranked degree programmes, the School offers award-winning Executive Education for business leaders from around the world, frequently placing at the top of global rankings for open and custom executive learning.

Alongside its main campus in London, London Business School has a long-standing campus in Dubai and, in late 2025, officially opened an Executive Education office in Riyadh's historic Diriyah district, marking a deepened commitment to developing leadership and human capability in the Kingdom. This new presence reflects LBS's expanding footprint in the Middle East and its partnerships with leading organisations across the region.

The School equips its diverse student body with the tools needed to tackle today's business challenges and connects them with many of the world's leading thinkers. Its global community includes more than 58,000 alumni working in over 160 countries, united by a wealth of knowledge, experience and worldwide networking opportunities. London Business School's faculty members come from more than 30 countries and cover seven core subject areas, including accounting, economics, finance, management science and operations, marketing, organisational behaviour, and strategy and entrepreneurship.

For more information, visit www.london.edu

About the David and Molly Pyott Foundation

Led by President Dr David E.I. Pyott, CBE, CStJ and Vice President Molly Pyott, the David and Molly Pyott Foundation supports initiatives focused on education, healthcare and opportunity, including programmes that educate ophthalmologists worldwide, help young people access employment opportunities, improve support for people with disabilities, and advance the performing arts.

About David Pyott

Dr. David E.I. Pyott, CBE, CStJ is Chair of London Business School's Governing Body.

Dr. Pyott has a longstanding relationship with the School. An LBS alumnus, MSc13 (1980), he became a Fellow of London Business School in 2006. In the same year, Dr. Pyott received a CBE for services to British business excellence and management skills in the United States. A member of the Governing Body since 2015, Deputy Chair since 2018, and Chair since 2023, Dr. Pyott passionately believes in the vibrancy of the School's multinational community of faculty, students, alumni, and staff. He will build on the School's leading position in Executive Education and contribute to the School's ambition to have a profound impact on the way the world does business and the way business impacts the world.

Dr. Pyott is a member of the Board of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals. Formerly, he was a member of the Supervisory Board of Royal Philips and a Director of BioMarin Pharmaceutical. In addition, he is a trustee and member of the Executive Committee of the California Institute of Technology. He was promoted in 2023 to Commander of the Order of St. John.

Dr. Pyott is a board director for many not-for-profit organisations across America, Europe, and Africa. He and his wife, Molly, created the David & Molly Pyott Foundation, which educates ophthalmologists worldwide, supports young people in employment, improves care for disabled individuals, and advances the performing arts.

About Molly Pyott

Molly Pyott serves as Vice President of the David and Molly Pyott Foundation a private charity registered in Colorado which is focused on philanthropy in a few areas: improving care for disabled individuals; enabling disadvantaged youth secure employment; teaching and educating ophthalmologists in lower and middle income countries; and advancing the performing arts. Ms Pyott leads development and operational strategy for significant grants to The King's Trust (formerly the Prince's Trust) founded by King Charles III; ORBIS International, a global eyecare charity addressing preventable blindness in lower- and middle-income countries; the Ophthalmology Foundation, a U.S.-based charity that creates programs to enhance the skills of ophthalmic educators worldwide; and to classical music and the performing arts. Previously, she was Chairwoman of Easterseals Southern California, a U.S.-based charity providing life-changing services to people with disabilities. She is an Officer in the Order of St. John.

For more information, contact

Christopher Moseley,

Senior PR Manager

London Business School

Email cmoseley@london.edu

Mobile +44 7511 577803

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/8ddb5264-210e-465f-9a44-d8f2ce6f5d0b