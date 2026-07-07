Ønskeskyen Danmark: GoWish Launches New Global Designs and Accelerates U.S. Growth: "Today, Half of GoWish's Registered Users are From the United States"

GoWish is making significant investments in its international expansion, according to the company's just released 2025 Annual Report. The announcement coincides with the launch of a new global visual design, and user experience aimed at strengthening GoWish's position in the global wishlist market, particularly in the United States, where the wishlist and social shopping platform has now surpassed 9 million registered users after another record-breaking year.

COPENHAGEN, DK / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / GoWish, the leading wishlist and social shopping platform with origin in Denmark, today publishes its 2025 Annual Report while simultaneously rolling out a new visual identity, and user experience (UX) across its app, website, and platform for more than 18 million registered users worldwide.

Alongside a refreshed logo and typography, users can now personalise their experience by choosing from multiple colour themes, making their wishlists feel even more personal. The new user experience has been designed to support GoWish's continued international growth, with a particular focus on the U.S. market.

"Wishlists say something about who we are and what we dream about. That's why we want to create an experience that feels just as personal as the wishes our users save on our platform. The new visual design allows users to make GoWish feel even more like their own, while we've also made the overall experience simpler and more inspiring", says Mads Dahlerup, CEO and Co-Founder of GoWish.

Major investments in AI and UX

The new visual updates, and user experience represent one of the most significant investments GoWish has made since launching internationally in 2023. Strategic growth investments are also reflected in the company's 2025 Annual Report, published on July 7, 2026.

During 2025 alone, GoWish invested DKK 29.2 million in the continued development of its platform. Gross profit increased to DKK 72.5 million, up from DKK 70.1 million the previous year. At the same time, the company reported a loss of DKK 6.2 million, compared to a profit of DKK 11.0 million in 2024, reflecting its continued investment in long-term growth. These investments include major initiatives within AI and UX, as well as continued expansion of the organisation, which now employs more than 100 people.

"Our new brand and visual design provide the foundation for the next chapter of GoWish. As we continue rolling out new technological improvements, both our users and our partners will experience a steady stream of new features that make the platform increasingly personalised and create stronger connections between consumers and brands", Mads Dahlerup explains.

A strong foundation for continued U.S. growth

As the new visual design and user experience create a more seamless experience across app and web, they also establish a stronger foundation for future product development and the company's growing partner business. An increasing share of GoWish's business is built around partnerships with international brands, enabling them to better understand real consumer purchase intent through the platform.

GoWish's newly established Global Commerce Media division and its 'Wish Signals' will play a central role in this strategy, with continued growth expected to be driven primarily by the U.S. market, where the platform has now surpassed 9 million registered users:

"Today, half of GoWish's registered users are from the United States, which is truly exceptional. Very few European consumer platforms successfully break into the U.S. market, and the team has demonstrated that both the product and the business model are highly competitive. During parts of 2025, GoWish ranked among the most downloaded apps on the U.S. App Store. The Board fully supports management's decision to prioritise long-term investments and global growth over short-term financial results", says Rich Waterworth, Chairman of the Board, who joined GoWish in 2025 after more than five years as General Manager EMEA at TikTok.

Contact · For further information, please contact: press@gowish.com

About Ønskeskyen Danmark:

Originally founded as 'Ønskeskyen' by the Danish-Swedish national postal service PostNord, GoWish is today an independent tech company and social shopping platform trusted by +18 millions registered users around the world, and has since 2023 made wishing, gifting, and product discovery easier and more enjoyable.

From creating and sharing wishlists to finding inspiration and discovering new products, GoWish brings people together around what they truly wish for. With best-in-class wishlist features, and inspiring content, GoWish removes the friction from gifting and shopping. No more endless scrolling, double gifting, or unnecessary returns.

Here, inspiration isn't random - it's smart, it's social. And it's made for you. By blending technology and community, GoWish turns every discovery into something personal, and every gift into something special.

GoWish.

Find it. Love it. Share it.

SOURCE: Ønskeskyen Danmark

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/gowish-launches-new-global-designs-and-accelerates-u.s.-growth-%22t-1187495