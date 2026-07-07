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WKN: A1JZ0Q | ISIN: US6974351057 | Ticker-Symbol: 5AP
Tradegate
07.07.26 | 18:21
305,00 Euro
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ACCESS Newswire
07.07.2026 18:02 Uhr
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Fighting AI with AI: Palo Alto Networks and Tenzai Collaborate to Defeat Autonomous Threats

The collaboration marks Tenzai's formal expansion into network security, and a new concept where AI-generated adversarial intelligence translates into stronger protection at machine speed.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / July 7, 2026 / Tenzai, the autonomous offensive security company, today announced it has collaborated with Palo Alto Networks in a "purple team" research initiative, pitting Cortex XDR, Palo Alto Networks best-in-class endpoint security offering, directly against Tenzai's autonomous AI attacker. The exercise, a controlled, dynamic alliance between two industry leaders, set the bar for what AI-versus-AI security testing looks like in practice.

Tenzai's state-of-the-art AI hacker demonstrated intelligence and agility, hunting for edge-case vulnerabilities and adapting its tactics with the precision of a top-tier adversary. By analyzing their high-fidelity telemetry generated during the simulation, Palo Alto Networks integrated improved sophisticated detection abilities into Cortex XDR specifically optimized to counter autonomous attackers.

"What excites me about this collaboration isn't the test itself, it's what happens after. Tenzai's AI hacker generates adversarial intelligence that no human red team could produce at this speed or fidelity," said Ofri Ziv, Tenzai cofounder and VP Research. "When that feeds directly into Cortex XDR, you get faster and better protection for customers. That's the future of security: offense and defense, running together, in real time."

Why It Matters

This engagement represents something categorically different: a fully autonomous AI agent that reasons, adapts, and persists operating at machine speed across an enterprise network.

For enterprises, the implication is clear: point-in-time testing and static defenses are no longer sufficient. The attackers of today, and certainly of tomorrow, are autonomous. To close gaps, keep up, and find the seams, security validation must be autonomous as well.

Tenzai Expands to Network Security

The engagement also marks Tenzai's formal expansion beyond web and API security into network environments. Tenzai's AI hacker is now capable of testing the full attack surface of modern enterprises: applications, APIs, agentic software, and network infrastructure, continuously and autonomously.

Organizations no longer have to choose which layer to test, or when. Tenzai tests the entire surface, all the time, and every finding it generates is an opportunity to harden defenses, at the speed the threat demands.

About Tenzai

Tenzai is an AI-native cybersecurity company building autonomous AI hackers to ensure enterprises deliver unbreakable code. Its platform actively hacks, exploits, and helps fix vulnerabilities across enterprise software - continuously and at scale. Founded in 2025 by cybersecurity veterans Pavel Gurvich, Ariel Zeitlin, Ofri Ziv, Itamar Tal, and Aner Mazur, Tenzai has raised $75 million in seed funding from leading investors including Battery Ventures, Greylock Partners, Lux Capital, and Swish Ventures. Read more: www.tenzai.com

Media Contact:

ronia@tellny.com

SOURCE: Tenzai



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/fighting-ai-with-ai-palo-alto-networks-and-tenzai-collaborate-to-1187083

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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