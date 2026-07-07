Rhino Bitcoin, Inc.: Rhino Bitcoin Users More Than Triple in Q2 as Company Ramps Up Massive Marketing Push

MIAMI, July 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (OTC: RHNO) today announced very strong user growth, with new KYC-verified users more than tripling since the start of Q2. The surge signals accelerating mainstream adoption and positions Rhino to capture rising institutional, corporate, and retail demand for Bitcoin.

This rapid onboarding is driving higher transaction volume across the platform as users complete the critical verification step and engage more deeply with Rhino's ecosystem. The momentum mirrors Bitcoin's maturation as an asset class. SpaceX's recent IPO disclosed holdings of more than $1 billion in Bitcoin, revealing that Elon Musk and the company had been quietly accumulating the asset. Separately, Japan's National Business Corporate Pension Fund became the first Japanese corporate pension to allocate 1% of its portfolio to cryptocurrency, further validating Bitcoin's place in institutional portfolios.

Building on this tailwind, Rhino is executing several high-visibility initiatives:

SatsDrop Saturdays

Rhino recently launched a new promotional campaign for SatsDrop (drop.rhinobitcoin.com), a free Plinko-style game where users can win up to 100,000 satoshis. The campaign, run in partnership with leading Bitcoin brands including Microseed, FOMO21, Blockstream, and Coinkite, has already generated strong engagement.

Creator and Community Program

The company is piloting its Creator and Community Program with its first featured creator, an influencer with a large following in both Bitcoin and macroeconomic communities. Additional creators and program details will be announced soon.

Billboards and National TV Campaign

Rhino will soon roll out prominent billboards in New York's Times Square and a national television campaign. The messaging reinforces two core ideas: it is still early for Bitcoin, and Rhino offers the most affordable way to invest in it. The campaign aims to significantly boost brand awareness.

About Rhino Bitcoin

Rhino Bitcoin is an all-in-one Bitcoin banking app that lets users buy Bitcoin with zero fees. The platform also supports bill payments, borrowing against Bitcoin holdings, secure cold storage, instant global payments, and Bitcoin retirement accounts-all in one seamless, secure experience. Rhino is redefining digital banking by combining the reliability of traditional finance with the transformative potential of Bitcoin. For more information, visit rhinobitcoin.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions of Rhino Bitcoin Inc. (the "Company") that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected. These statements appear in this release and include all statements that are not statements of historical fact regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of the Company, including statements related to the Company's product development activities, financial performance, and future growth. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties that are further described in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties.



